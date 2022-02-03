Four bodies were found in front of a property in Mexico's state of Michoacan plagued by Mexican drug cartels fighting for territory.

According to Reforma, residents discovered the bodies outside the property known as La Yácata in Tacátzcuaro community in Tingüindín, Michoacan on Wednesday.

Authorities said all victims had gunshot wounds, but only two were found handcuffed. The victims' identities have yet to be identified.

But the state attorney general's office said all of them are male, with one of them wearing camouflage-type clothing. One victim was wearing blue jeans and a cherry-red shirt, the other blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt, and the fourth victim wore blue jeans and a dark brown jacket.

The bodies were transferred to the forensic medical service SEMEFO, waiting to be identified and claimed by their relatives.

For two consecutive days, a total of eight bodies were found in the same area. On Tuesday, four bodies were already discovered in front of the private property. Authorities said the victims' hands and feet were tied, with traces of torture and gunshot wounds.

READ NEXT: Mexico: 4 Bags of Human Remains, Dead Man With Plastic Bag on Head Found Amid Drug Cartels' Bloody Turf Wars

Mexico's State of Michoacan Plagued by Mexican Drug Cartels

Official figures showed 54 intentional homicides were reported in Michoacan state between January 26 and February 1, and that is more than seven intentional homicides occurring daily.

In 2021, the Security and Civil Protection Secretary reported that Michoacan was the state in Mexico with the third-highest number of murders, with 2,732 homicides.

According to El Pais, several Mexican drug cartels have been fighting for the control of the state, namely the Jalisco Cartel, Carteles Unidos, the remaining members of La Familia Michoacana, and the Caballeros Templarios.

Local self-defense groups have also reportedly become involved in the fight. Mexican drug cartels have dominated Michoacan for years. But in recent months, the situation has reportedly intensified in a battle between cartels.

Mexican drug cartels have been unleashing drone attacks against rival gangs and security forces in the region. Last month, the Jalisco cartel rained down explosives onto rival camps in Michoacan.

The Jalisco Cartel in Mexico

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel or Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) is considered one of Mexico's most dangerous and powerful drug cartels, who was allegedly involved in mass graves, kidnappings, acid baths, and video recording beheadings.

The Jalisco cartel had risen to power after Mexican security forces killed former Sinaloa cartel capo Ignacio Coronel in July 2010.

Two groups fought for control of the drug trafficking in Jalisco state upon Coronel's death. The Torcidos and La Resistencia were the two factions that fought.

The Torcidos now became the Jalisco cartel and rose as the successors to the Sinaloan cap's network in the region, according to an InsightCrime report.

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera is currently leading the Jalisco cartel. The U.S. government has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest as he continues to evade capture.

READ MORE: Mexico: 2 Bodies Found Hanging From Bridge, 3 Police Officers Killed as Mexican Drug Cartels Battle for Territory

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Michoacan Turf War: Mexican Town on Frontline of Cartel Conflict - From Al Jazeera English





