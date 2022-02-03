Without LeBron James for a fourth-straight game, Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 99-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, snapping a third straight loss.

Playing at the Lakers' home venue, Crypto.com Arena, Davis put forth a herculean effort and scored 30 points, with 15 rebounds on 10/18 shooting from the field, Silver Screen & Roll reported.

Davis repeatedly saved the Lakers on the offensive end down the stretch with several offensive rebounds. The All-Star forward had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the team returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip.

Carmelo Anthony scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench, making five of his six 3-point attempts.

Both teams' sloppy play resulted in a poor product at times on the night, with the Lakers wrapping up with 16 turnovers and Portland Trail Blazers missing roughly that many layups in response.

The Trail Blazers scored 24 points as a result of the hosts' turnovers, while the Lakers scored one point as a result of 12 Portland turnovers.

Much Needed Win of Los Angeles Lakers

The win was not explosive, but with the playoffs fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't in a position to choose how they win games at this point of the season.

The purple and gold team controlled the ball well in the early going, opening up a 16-10 lead. The Blazers stayed in the game because of early fouls.

However, the Lakers eventually pulled away in the early stages with their own defensive stops combined with more sharpshooting, along with a Carmelo Anthony 3-pointer to put the team up 24-12.

As has been the case this season, every good thing for the Lakers must be promptly followed by a negative one. Davis limped to the bench heading into the timeout.

However, Anthony assured that the Lakers would withstand Davis' absence, giving the hosts a 28-16 lead before the intermission.

On a layup at the 2-minute mark of the second quarter, Norman Powell tied the game for the first time, leveling the score at 48-48.

After a pair of Davis freebies, a corner 3-pointer by Avery Bradley, and another Davis free throw, the margin was cut to six points, but Simons hit a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 54-51 heading into the locker room.

With a 3-pointer by Malik Monk, Los Angeles Lakers pulled to within three points of the lead at 68-65. But that was not the start of a run as the Blazers pushed the lead back to six points.

The Blazers maintained their lead with 38 seconds left in the third quarter. Point guard Dennis Smith Jr. nailed a buzzer-beater to cut the advantage to three points at 75-72.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Lakers took the lead 80-76, owing to Stanley Johnson, Anthony, and Talen Horton-Tucker. The middle of the fourth was interesting, though not high-scoring, due to sloppy play on both sides.

Anthony Davis Seals Los Angeles Lakers Win Over Portland Trail Blazers

With 4:24 left, Anthony Davis scored a mid-range jumper off a Norman Powell dunk, forcing a Portland Trail Blazers timeout.

With another jumper, Davis gave the Lakers a three-point lead and then converted at the line off a turnover to extend the advantage to three points. Another defensive stop gave way to another pair of Davis free throws that he knocked down, giving the team a 94-89 lead.

The Portland Trail Blazers were able to hang around late in the game due to their free throw struggles, but the Lakers came out on top to snap their losing streak, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The Lakers will immediately be back in action on Thursday to face the Clippers, a clash in the battle of two Los Angeles heavyweights.

LeBron James is still out for a few games as he is dealing a left knee swelling following a Brooklyn game.

