President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a warning on terrorists as he lauded the recent operation of the U.S. Military in Syria, that led to the death of an ISIS leader.

Biden issued the warning on terrorists while speaking at the Roosevelt Room of the White House, as the president emerged to deliver a brief statement regarding the situation of the military's mission in Syria, per CNN.

"This operation is a testament to America's reach and capability to take out terrorist threats no matter where they try to hide anywhere in the world... We will come after you and find you," Pres. Joe Biden said.

According to Associated Press, the U.S. military's mission occurred in the town of Atmeh in Syria, near the Turkish border. The said area was known to have camps for "internally displaced people during the country's civil war.

"I'm determined to protect the American people from terrorist threats, and I'll take decisive action to protect this country," Biden added.

READ NEXT: Biden: Deportation of Mexican 'Hit-and-Run' Driver Canceled Over New DHS Rules

Joe Biden Confirms ISIS Leader's Death

On Thursday, Biden also confirmed the death of the ISIS Leader, which is also the target of the U.S. military.

According to Biden the ISIS leader, identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, died in an "act of desperate cowardice" as he blew himself up as the US militaries approached the perimeter of the building they were staying.

"He chose to blow himself up - not just with a vest, but to blow up the third floor - rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him," the president noted.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby noted that al-Qurayshi's death was confirmed through fingerprints and DNA.

Pres. Joe Biden thanked the US military who responded in the area for their "skills and bravery."

According to reports, about 50 U.S. special operations forces who landed from helicopters attacked the house in Syria. Witnesses said that the exchange of gunfire continues for at least two hours as it jolted down the town of Atameh.

Biden claimed that he ordered the military to "take every precaution available to minimize the civilian casualty," but victims were still recorded.

The Associated Press noted that first responders reported at least 13 civilian deaths, including six children and four women. Meanwhile, the Pentagon press secretary noted that the authorities evacuated 10 people from the building.

Kirby also noted that when al-Qurayshi ignited the bomb, the ISIS leader also killed his wife and two children in the process.

Authorities then underscored that there were no American casualties during the operation.

ISIS Leader

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi took over as an ISIS leader in October of 2019. He became the leader of the terrorist group days after his predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died during a U.S. raid.

Al-Qurayshi was known to be a secretive leader of the terrorist group as he only presided over a diminished version of the group and did not appear in public. U.S. officials also claimed that the said ISIS leader did not go out of his apartment except when he will bathe on the building's roof.

It was unclear how al-Qurayshi's death would affect the terrorist group. However, senior administration officials noted that his demise will be a "blow" to ISIS.

READ NEXT: Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Pres. Joe Biden to Heighten Troop Presence in Eastern Europe

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: ISIS leader killed during U.S. raid in Syria - From ABC News