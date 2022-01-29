President Joe Biden on Friday said he will heighten the presence of U.S. troops in Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Biden made his comments at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after returning from Pittsburgh, saying that he will also place troops in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, New York Post reported.

"I'll be moving troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term. Not too many," the president said, without giving the exact number of soldiers to be deployed in these countries.

Also, the president did not specify which countries will host the U.S. troops, though he repeatedly said the U.S. will not deploy troops inside Ukraine since it is not a member of NATO.

Washington fears that neighboring NATO countries might be affected if Russia attacks Ukraine. Biden's announcement was not the first move of the U.S. in connection to the Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Pentagon announced earlier this week that at least 8,500 U.S. troops were placed on heightened alert for possible deployment to strengthen NATO allies' eastern defenses.

U.S. to Send 'Lethal Help' to Ukraine

Aside from announcing the deployment of U.S. troops in Eastern Europe, reports noted that the U.S. is in the process of sending "lethal aid" to Ukraine. It includes five Mi-17 helicopters that formerly belonged to Afghanistan's military.

The U.S. State Department also reportedly allowed Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons, like Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-craft missiles, to Ukraine.

Aside from the U.S., other countries are also eager to help Ukraine amid its tension with Russia. According to reports, Denmark sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and dispatched at least four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania.

Spain also made its move by deploying ships and possibly sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. The Netherlands, on the other hand, will send two F-35 fighters to the same country. Meanwhile, France was reportedly weighing if they would send troops to Romania.

Mark Milley Claims Russia Could Invade Ukraine With 'Little Warning'

In a news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday, Chairman of the Joint Staff General Mark Milley said Russia could invade Ukraine with "very, very little warning."

Milley noted that the current Russian troop build-up at Ukraine's border "does feel different" from Moscow's past maneuvers.

"This is larger in scale and scope in the massing of forces than anything we have seen in recent memory," Milley said, adding that the magnitude of Russia's current forces can be compared during the Cold War days.

Moscow has repeatedly claimed that they were not planning to attack Ukraine. However, Russia has stationed 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and demanded that Western powers exclude Ukraine from joining the NATO alliance and other concessions.

Written by: Joshua Summers

