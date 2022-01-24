President Volodymyr Zelensky Monday blasted U.S. President Joe Biden after his administration ordered the U.S. embassy personnel and their families to leave Ukraine amid the growing tensions on the country's borders with Russia.

A source close to Zelensky confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the Ukraine president was disappointed following the U.S.' move on Sunday, claiming that Americans are safer in Kyiv than in Los Angeles City.

"The fact that the U.S. was the first one to announce this is extremely disappointing... Quite frankly, these Americans are safer in Kievthan than they are in Los Angeles... or any crime-ridden city in the U.S.," Zelensky said according to the source.

The source also mentioned that the move the Biden administration announced was viewed by the Ukrainian president's office as "utterly ridiculous" and symbolic to the "U.S. inconsistency," noting that the U.S. said that it stands with Ukraine against Russian aggression, but it was the first to leave when "Russia turns up the temperature."

Amid the tensions in Ukraine's borders against Russia, the source emphasized that Zelensky "does not think there's any remotely imminent threat to Kyiv."

Joe Biden's Order on Americans in Ukraine

Zelensky's comments came after President Joe Biden ordered the families and U.S. embassy personnel and their families in Ukraine to leave the country amid its border tension with Russia.

The Biden administration's order was made through an advisory from the U.S. State Department, urging the Americans to depart Ukraine on Sunday.

The State Department also issued a no travel warning to Ukraine for Americans, contending that the security situation at the border of the said country is "unpredictable" and can change with little notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued the same warning to Americans arguing that there is a high risk of contracting COVID-19 when traveling Ukraine.

U.S. Puts Over 8K Troops on Alert as Ukraine's Tension with Russia Continues

In response to the continued tension of Russia and Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin placed at least 8,500 U.S. troops in "heightened alert," ABC News reported.

Reports noted that the said troops were prepared for "rapid deployment" in case the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) needed assistance.

However, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby underscored that no decision has been made on the deployment of the U.S. troops to Ukraine as of date.

It can be recalled that President Joe Biden previously said that sending troops to Ukraine was "not on the table." Kirby reiterated on Monday that there is no change in Biden's words from last month.

The troops were placed on "high alert" on Monday as President Joe Biden held a video call on the same day, with the leaders of the European Commission, European Council, NATO, France, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, and Poland.

White House noted that the conference call was made so that the said countgriers and entities could plan and "discuss diplomacy, deterrence, and defense efforts" against Russia.

Joe Biden's conference call also tackled potential sanctions that can be slammed against Russia, as it continues its tension with Ukraine.

