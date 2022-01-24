U.S. President Joe Biden had a verbal slip during a White House event after he called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a b****" on live microphone after the reporter asked the president about inflation.

Biden complained that all press questions were about the Ukraine conflict. Doocy then shouted if he would take questions about inflation, adding whether Biden thinks inflation is a "political liability ahead of the midterms," according to a CNBC report.

Biden responded sarcastically, thinking that his microphone was turned off. The president answered, saying that more inflation is great asset. He then added his insult to Doocy.

The president's vulgar talk was cut from the White House video feed. However, it was audible on video streamed by C-SPAN, according to a New York Post report.

Meanwhile, the White House did not immediately comment on the matter. On the other hand, Doocy referred to Fox News communications when asked for comment.

Fox News communications did not also comment immediately on the matter.

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters joked with Doocy after Biden lost his temper. Waters jokingly said that, "the president's right, you are a stupid SOB."

U.S. President Joe Biden Snapping at Reporters

Biden also lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich for attempting to ask him about his controversial remarks at his press conference about the rising Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a Fox News report.

Heinrich asked why the president was waiting on Putin to make the first move. Biden then replied by saying, "what a stupid question."

Meanwhile, the president's clip of calling Doocy a stupid SOB gained traction. Some were agreeing with the president.

Twitter user with a handle @JDCocchiarella tweeted to raise their hand if they agree with the president.

President Biden just called Peter Doocy a "Stupid son of a bitch."



Raise your hand if you agree with President Biden

American screenwriter and director David Weissman also tweeted that the president is right about Doocy.

President Biden is right. Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch.

Meanwhile, alt-right and alt-elite political activist Jack Posobiec had another take on Biden's verbal slip.

Posobiec tweeted to pay attention on the president's slip, adding that it is how he talks about conservatives off mic.

Biden's Doocy gaffe is revealing



This is how he talks about conservatives off mic



Pay attention

A Twitter user with a handle @thebradfordfile said that Doocy gets yelled at by the president as he is an actual journalist, asking questions that matter.

Peter Doocy gets yelled at by Biden because he's an actual journalist asking questions that matter.

U.S. Inflation

Meanwhile, many are fearing that U.S.'s response to the inflation will trigger debt crisis, according to The Guardian report.

The Jubilee Debt Campaign said that debt payments by developing countries had more than doubled since 2010 and were likely to increase if the Federal Reserve ramped up interest rates.

A group of economists also pinned the blame to government policies as a big part of the reason U.S. inflation is at a 40-year high.

Kristin J. Forbes, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology, noted that more than half of the increase is, at least, due to global factors, according to The New York Times report.

The White House has tried to address inflation by upping supply, announcing measures to unclog ports and ramp up domestic manufacturing.

Biden said during a press conference that inflation has everything to do with the supply chain.

