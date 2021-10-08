U.S. President Joe Biden has refused to answer questions from the reporters and walked away as they shouted questions after his September employment rate report.

He closed his press briefing with his signature "may God protect our troops" before exiting as reporters fired questions to the president, according to a Fox News report.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith said that he wraps his remarks on the "dismal" September jobs report that shocked people when it was released.

The president takes questions from reporters occasionally in other public engagements. However, it is rare for him to hold press conferences.

White House press pool members had filed a complaint with the White House in September after British reporters were recognized for questions but not Americans during Biden's meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a Newsmax report.

White House aides had ushered the reporters out of the Oval Office without Biden calling on American reporters.

CBS News Ed O'Keefe had shouted a question at Biden, to which the president responded in part that "violence is not justified."

However, the remaining of his comments were not heard over shouts from White House aides trying to get reporters out, according to The Hill report.

In August, Biden had said that he was given a list of reporters to call first during a press conference regarding the Kabul attack, which killed U.S. servicemen and Afghan civilians.

Biden said that he was instructed to call on NBC's Kelly O'Donnell first.

His comment had raised questions among the press, asking who is in charge.

The president also earlier drawn flak after Biden told Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs that he was not supposed to take any questions, but have her a go signal.

Jacobs asked about Afghanistan, which the president had cut off and said that he was not going to answer anything about Afghanistan now before walking away.

September Employment Rate

CNBC News reported that the U.S. economy had created jobs at a much slower-than-expected pace in September, which was held back significantly by a sharp drop in the government employment.

Nonfarm jobs had increased by just 194,000 in the said month, as compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000

In addition, the unemployment rate declined to 4.8 percent, with an initial projection of 5.1 percent.

The available workforce had also plummeted by 183,000 in September and is 3.1 million away from where it was in February 2020.

Andrew Hunter, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said that labor shortages are continuing to put pressure on wages.

Leisure and hospitality led the job creation, with the additional 74,000 positions. Meanwhile, professional and business services had added 60,000 while retail jumped by 56,000.

Various sectors had also led to the creation of more employment such as transportation and warehousing with 47,000; information with 32,000; and social assistance with 30,000.

Manufacturing also contributed with 26,000; construction with 22,000; and wholesale trade with 17,000.

However, Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC, noted that local government education jobs had dropped by 144,000 given the seasonal adjustments.

