NASCAR fans in Alabama had joined the trend of chanting expletives against President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Daily Caller reported that fans shouted "F--- Joe Biden" chant while Brandon Brown was being interviewed after he won an Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

After Brown told a reporter that his victory was a "dream come true," the crowd started to shout their displeasure with the president in unison.

“F Joe Biden” chants break out during NASCAR interview. #FJB pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

The reporter has acknowledged the chants and claimed that the fans were shouting, "Let's go, Brandon!," Fox News reported.

NASCAR had initially posted the video of the interview with the anti-Biden chants. However, it was later deleted. NASCAR did not respond to queries on why the post was taken down.

Newsweek reported that the reporter was NBC Sports reporter Keli Stavast, who tried to downplay the situation. The reporter quickly moved to deflect any further attention from the crowd and asked Brown more about the race.

It was not the first incident wherein crowds had shouted anti-Biden chants during sports events. It started with college football games, wherein fans unsatisfied with Joe Biden shouted their political message from the stands.

Anti-Biden Chants on College Football Games

Newsweek has reported in September explicit chants against Joe Biden, breaking out at some college football games.

The first crowd to have been reported chanting the anti-Biden chants were fans attending the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game against Citadel Bulldogs.

The Virginia Tech Hokies fans and crowds at an Ole Miss Rebels vs. Austin Peay Governors game in Mississippi followed. Alabamans watching the Auburn Tigers game against the Akron Zips also broke out the "F--k Joe Biden" chant.

A video also saw the crowd chanting "F--k Joe Biden" during the Texas A&M Aggies game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Sun reported that the anti-Biden chant was also heard during a University of Notre Dame football game. "F--k Joe Biden" chant also broke out at the recent Ryder Cup as the U.S. beat Europe.

Donald Trump Jr. earlier commented on the anti-Biden chants, saying that he imagined it would continue because... "it's not getting any better until we say, 'enough is enough'."

The former president's son cited several reasons for the said explicit chants, such as the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the introduction of vaccine mandate for tens of millions of workers, and the ongoing border crisis, among others.

Joe Biden's Approval Rate

According to Associated Press, Joe Biden's approval rating has hit a new low after a series of challenges in the nation and abroad.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 50 percent said they approve of Joe Biden, while 49 percent disapprove. In August, 54 percent approved, and 59 percent did in July.

According to AP, some who expressed mixed feelings about Joe Biden's performance still see him as preferable to former President Donald Trump.

They noted thatJoe Biden deals with a pandemic that started during the Trump administration and an Afghanistan withdrawal that was negotiated on Trump's behalf.

Meanwhile, only 34 percent of the poll participants said that the country is heading in the right direction, which was a decline from about half who said that through the first months of Joe Biden's presidency.

