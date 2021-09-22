Republican lawmakers, headed by Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs, have introduced three impeachment articles against President Joe Biden on Tuesday for his decision and handling of Afghanistan, the immigration crisis, and the federal eviction moratorium.

Gibbs told the Washington Examiner that he was not trying to get media attention for himself, adding that he takes it seriously and is not haphazard.

Gibbs claimed that Joe Biden had done so much damage in less than nine months of his stay in office. The Republican lawmaker described it as scary, The Daily Wire reported.

Other Republican representatives who joined Gibbs in introducing the impeachment articles were Andy Biggs, Brian Babin, and Randy Weber as co-sponsors.

Bob Gibbs said that Joe Biden is "not capable of being commander-in-chief." He added that maybe the impeachment articles would make the White House think twice before "they do some of this nonsense."

READ NEXT: U.S. President Joe Biden Supports Afghanistan Investigation Over the Airstrike Error Killing Civilians

Impeachment Articles Against Pres. Joe Biden

Bob Gibbs' first impeachment article accuses Joe Biden of violating "his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President," citing Biden's handling of the influx of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The first impeachment article also noted the postponement of the construction of the border wall and ending the policy that requires migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico.

Gibbs also claimed in the first impeachment article that thousands of migrants entered the U.S. illegally without a date to appear in court for immigration, including those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The second impeachment article accuses the president of violating the separation of powers by extending the federal moratorium on evictions.

Gibbs noted that Joe Biden has done it this despite a clear warning from the U.S. Supreme Court and without any legislative directive from Congress.

The last impeachment article accuses Joe Biden of failing to act responsibly as commander-in-chief regarding the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The articles noted that Joe Biden "abandoned" Americans in Afghanistan by his move to withdraw the military first, putting their lives in danger, New York Post reported.

It was the second time Republicans had filed articles of impeachment against the president. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green filed the first one on the day Joe Biden was sworn in office.

Meanwhile, Bob Gibbs said he was aware that the effort to impeach Biden when Democrats hold the majorities in Congress would be difficult.

Joe Biden's Presidency

Joe Biden is currently facing issues regarding the bipartisan infrastructure spending package and abortion, among others.

The decision on the plan has been split with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin saying that he will not support the spending package that costs more than $1.5 trillion, BBC News reported.

On the other hand, Senator Bernie Sanders said that he would not accept anything less than $3.5 trillion as they already compromised down from a $6 trillion plan.

Abortion has also become a huge topic with the U.S. Supreme Court set to take up a case on a Mississippi law banning the health procedure after the 15th week of pregnancy.

Texas has already imposed a six-week ban that prohibits getting the procedure past the six-week stage of pregnancy.

COVID mandates have also become an issue with many promising legal actions and political resistance.

READ MORE: Sen. Mitch McConnell Says Pres. Joe Biden Won't Be Impeached Over Afghanistan, Says Hold Him Accountable at 'Ballot Box'

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Joe Biden Makes Concessions on Infrastructure Plan - From ABC News





