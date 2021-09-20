U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed his support on the investigation in Afghanistan involving an error in an airstrike that had killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that all of their views is that the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy, according to a Fox News report.

Psaki also reiterated to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie that the drone strike was done in error. The two officials also affirmed that the investigation will continue as long as the president widely supports the move.

Psaki said that the president supports moving the probe forward as quickly as possible and conducting a thorough investigation. The press secretary did not specify whether anyone would be fired or held accountable for the botched airstrike. However, she said that what's important was that the secretary of defense and the chairman, McKenzie, came forward and made very clear what it was.

Psaki added that the officials wanted it to be as transparent as possible and learn from what had happened.

Airstrike Failure in Afghanistan

Last month, the U.S. military said that a drone strike on a vehicle suspected being used for a planned attack in Afghanistan may have led to "additional casualties."

Earlier reports noted that there were three children killed in the strike near Kabul's airport.

U.S. Central Command, Navy Capt. Bill Urban, said that officials were aware of the reports of civilian casualties and were investigating, according to an ABC News report.

On Friday, the Pentagon had admitted that the U.S. drone strike in Kabul had killed as many as 10 civilians with seven children. McKenzie offered his condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed, according to a CNBC report.

The airstrike was a response to the suicide bombing, which was claimed by the terrorist group ISIS-K. Thirteen service members were dead due to the attack.

The U.S. is eyeing reparation payments to surviving family members. However, McKenzie said that it would be difficult with the U.S. having no presence in Afghanistan.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff had concerns about the department's transparency. Schiff said that he and his colleagues in Congress will continue to push forward for answers.

Meanwhile, Rep. Michael McCaul has hired a former CNN journalist for the investigation of the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Journalist, Ryan Browne, released a statement through McCaul's office, saying that he looks forward to putting together a comprehensive, independent, and facts-driven probe, according to The Hill report.

He added that it is crucial for them to know what caused the chaos of the emergency evacuation, as well as look at the administration's failed efforts to evacuate all who need to get out of the country.

State Secretary Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration's effort, including its wrong projection of how long the Taliban could take over.

Blinken said that no one else saw anything that indicated the fall of the Afghan government in 11 days.

