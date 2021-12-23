President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he intended on running for reelection when ABC's John Muir asked him in an interview regarding his plans for the 2024 presidential election.

However, Biden noted that while he plans to run again, he will leave it up to "fate" and his "health, "Daily Mail reported.

"If I'm in the health I'm in now... I'm in good health. Then, in fact, I would run again," Biden said.

The 79-year-old president is the oldest person in history to be elected as U.S. president. Biden noted that he is a great "respecter of fate" and that fate has intervened in his life many times.

Biden further noted that it would "increase the prospect" of him running if former president Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee for the next presidential election.

The White House has repeatedly said Biden is eyeing reelection in 2024 that has been a point of uncertainty due to his age. He would be 81 in the next presidential election.

Trump's communication director Taylor Budowich told Daily Mail that no one has done more to make "the case for Trump 2024" than Biden.

Budowich said Biden's policies were destroying the nation, and "if he did not run, his entire party would be left holding the pieces of his abject failure."

He added that the contrast between Trump's America First and the Democrats' America Last has never been more evident.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Claims His Camp Will "Be Very Angry" if He Does Not Run as President in 2024; Warned Can't Trust Elections Because Dems "Cheat Like Hell"

White House on Joe Biden's Plan to Run in 2024 Presidential Election

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris told Wall Street Journal that she does not even think about Joe Biden running in 2024 or talk to him about it.

When asked about it by reporters, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she could not speak about the vice president and the president's conversation.

Jean-Pierre said she could only say what White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said and what the president has said himself that he is planning to run for reelection, The Hill reported.

Psaki also confirmed in November that Biden intended to run for reelection in 2024.

Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump

Donald Trump has not definitively said whether he will be vying for the presidency once again in 2024. However, he implied in several interviews and rallies since leaving the White House that he would like to take a chance again.

Trump noted that he wants to wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to officially announce anything related to another White House bid.

The poll found 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection, while 69 percent of Republicans want Trump to make another bid at the presidency, according to another The Hill report.

Biden has been receiving declining approval ratings, but he has remained the Democratic favorite in polls to run again in 2024.

However, Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen believes that Donald Trump will not be making an attempt to enter the White House office again.

Cohen said the former president's "fragile ego" cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser, The Guardian reported.

Cohen has completed his three-year prison and home confinement sentence for his role in illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump's 2016 campaign and lie to Congress about a project in Russian.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Dismisses Claims That Former First Lady Melania Trump Refuses to Go Back to the White House if He Becomes President Again in 2024

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: ABC Exclusive: Biden on Running for Reelection - From ABC News





