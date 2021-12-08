Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that his camp would be "very angry" if he decided not to run as president in 2024.

During his Wednesday interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump noted that he will reveal someday who he thinks should lead a Republican Party presidential nomination if it were not him, Daily Mail reported.

However, the former president did not elaborate on who he had in mind for the presidential ticket. Trump noted that they have some good people when Hewitt asked if he can narrow down the list to five people.

Trump told Hewitt that he is positive about 2022 and 2024 as Republicans eye to retake the House, Senate, and later the White House.

However, the former president also warned that the elections cannot be trusted as Democrats "cheat like hell in the elections."

Trump often claims that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of U.S. President Joe Biden, who received more votes than any presidential candidate in U.S. history.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Dismisses Claims That Former First Lady Melania Trump Refuses to Go Back to the White House if He Becomes President Again in 2024

Trump Running for President in 2024

The former president has been making statements about a 2024 presidential bid since the day he left office in January.

Trump has also hosted numerous rallies across the country, which is not often done by an ex-president in the first months of his successor's term, according to an Independent report.

He continued fundraising for his massive campaign at his different properties.

In June, Trump adviser Jason Miller said that if Trump feels like he is in a good position, he thinks there is a good chance that he would vie for the presidency again, according to an NBC News report.

Trump lost the popular vote by more than seven million last year during the presidential election. However, he got more votes than any other Republican nominee in history.

Meanwhile, Republicans, including the former president's allies, said it is too early to know what he will do or what the political landscape will look like in four years.

Possible Republican candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; and Sens. Tom Cotton from Arkansas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rick Scott, and Marco Rubio of Florida.

Meanwhile, some of Trump's former allies seem skeptical he will run in 2024.

John Kelly, Trump's longest-serving White House chief of staff, said that Trump would continue to tease a run but would not follow through in the end, according to a Business Insider report.

Kelly said that Trump will not run for the sole reason that he cannot be seen as a loser.

Trump Organization did not immediately comment regarding the matter.

However, Trump said that he thinks he will get it if he runs in 2024, adding that many people said that if he has decided to run, they will not run against him.

Trump noted that he will get it "very easily" if he decides to join the presidential run.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Has a Sculpture of Altered Mount Rushmore With His Own Face on It Alongside Other U.S. Presidents

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Trump Hints At 2024 Run As He Battles Jan. 6 Committee - from TODAY

