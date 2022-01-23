Sixty percent said they would "probably" or "definitely" vote for someone else instead of President Joe Biden if the 2024 presidential election was held now.

According to New York Post, a poll released Sunday said this rate was higher than former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Fox News' survey shows that only 36 percent said they would "definitely" or "probably" re-elect Biden.

Fifty-two percent said they would vote for someone other than Trump if it were February 2020, while 51 percent said they would pick somebody other than Obama if it were August 2011.

At the end of Joe Biden's first year in office, Fox News reported that economic anxiety is higher compared to a year ago, with many feeling that the pandemic is not at all under control.

In addition, the president's job rating has been sinking since October, with 47 percent approving of his performance and 52 percent disapproving. Biden's approval reached as high as 56 percent in June. It then fell in November to as low as 44 percent.

The president's rating on matters of top importance had also plummeted, with 52 percent disapproving of the handling of the pandemic, which increased from 34 percent.

Fifty-four percent also disapprove of his foreign policy, 58 percent on the economy, and 59 percent on border security.

U.S. Direction Under President Joe Biden

A huge number of Americans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction, adding that their household income is falling behind the cost of living and thinking that political polarization will only continue.

When Americans were asked to describe where they believe America is today, the top answers were "downhill," "divisive," "negative," "struggling," "lost," and "bad," according to a new NBC News poll.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates said that Americans feel that the country is downhill "divided, doubting democracy, and falling behind" as they are heading into 2022.

Horwitt conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies. McInturff said there was nothing "but flashing red lights and warning signs" for the Democrats.

According to the poll, seventy-two percent of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction. Horwitt noted that when this sustained dark outlook coincided with an election year, it foreshadowed bad news for the party in power.

2024 Presidential Election

Meanwhile, according to another poll, most Americans were found not to be hoping to see a Joe Biden and Donald Trump rematch in the 2024 presidential election.

In a new AP/NORC national survey, only 28 percent of Americans questioned over the past week said they want Biden to seek a second term, with 27 percent of Americans saying they would like Trump to seek a return to the White House in 2024.

Donald Trump has repeatedly implied that he is vying for the presidential seat, saying that he thinks he is "going to make a lot of people happy" when he decides to run.

On the other hand, Joe Biden said he plans on running for reelection in 2024. Last month, the president said he would run if he was in good health.

