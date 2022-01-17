Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and even tried to mimic the president's voice at his Arizona rally on Saturday.

During a "Save America" rally in Florence, Trump said that people knew that Biden "would be not so good, but few could have imagined that he would be such a disaster for this country," Business Insider reported.

Donald Trump Mimics Joe Biden At Arizona Rally

Donald Trump then noted that there are four times more COVID cases now. The former president went on, mimicking Biden's voice, and said: "Remember, I'm gonna get rid of COVID."

It seemed that Trump was referring to COVID cases heading into the Labor Day weekend last September, which were four times higher than the same time in 2020. Trump also moved his fist in a way that seemed to mimic Biden's gestures.

Newsweek reported that a clip of Trump's speech, which included the mimic, has been viewed more than 50,000 times since it was shared on Twitter by Newsmax.

Trump's attempt to mock the president had won approval from the crowd. Many rallygoers could be heard briefly laughing in response.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Avoided Naming Donald Trump in Speech Marking Capitol Riot Anniversary, Here's Why

Donald Trump's Arizona Rally

A former Arizona news anchor and gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, gave one of the opening speeches at Donald Trump's rally.

Trump opened the rally by saying, "The Big Lie is a lot of bulls***," the Independent reported. He talked about how he won the election and continued to claim that he won the 2020 presidential race.

"I ran twice and we won twice and we did better the second time. We did much better the second time," Trump noted.

Trump also dismissed concerns about the January 6 Capitol attack by a mob of his supporters. He repeated claims of impropriety and said that Democrats used measures during the pandemic to use the mail-in voting to steal the election.

"Why aren't they investigating November 3rd a Rigged and Stolen Election... The people are very angry. They got duped and they found out what happened," Trump noted.

The former president also promoted conspiracy theories regarding the election. He touted the conspiracy theory that Ray Epps was a government informant and pushed people to come into the Capitol. Epps was previously on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's most-wanted list.

Trump also expressed sympathy for some rioters who are currently imprisoned awaiting trial for their actions at the U.S. Capitol. He said that those people are currently "living in hell."

Trump added that the bathrooms are horrible and called on people to hold the imprisoned rioters if they think they are innocent.

The former president also showed sympathy for Ashli Babbitt, a rioter shot and killed by a Capitol police officer after she stormed the building.

Aside from Joe Biden, Donald Trump has also targeted New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who has shown a desire to go after Trump for longstanding accusations of fraud. James is currently involved in a case pursuing the Trump Organization for fraud claims.

According to Cyber Ninjas, a company Republicans hired to examine the voting in Arizona, Donald Trump lost the state by about 10,500 votes.

READ MORE: Justice Department Indicts Steve Bannon with Contempt of Congress for Refusing to Comply Capitol Riot Subpoena

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Trump Holds Rally in Florence for GOP Candidates in Arizona - From FOX 10 Phoenix





