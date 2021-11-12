The Justice Department has charged former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress when he defied a subpoena issued by the select committee over the investigation of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers that the department would follow "the facts and the law" in its consideration of the contempt referral voted on by the whole House of Representatives last month, according to an ABC News report.

Bannon may possibly face a maximum sentence of two years in jail, with a fine on each count ranging between $100 and $1,000.

Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Chezney issued a joint statement regarding the news of Bannon's indictment. The chairman and co-chair of the House January 6 select committee said that Bannon's indictment should be a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or stonewall their investigation, which is no one is above the law.

The statement added that they will not hesitate to use measures available to them to get the information they need.

The former Donald Trump adviser is expected to turn himself in on Monday after the announcement of the indictment, according to The Guardian report.

House Select Committee Warning

The committee said that it may also hold Mark Meadows in criminal contempt for refusing to appear for a scheduled testimony this morning. Meadows is Trump's former chief of staff and has cited the former president's questionable claims of executive privilege to explain his lack of cooperation with the committee.

Meanwhile, Meadows' attorney has argued that it would be inappropriate to testify before the select committee before courts reach a final decision on Trump's claim of executive privilege.

Thompson and Cheney both dismissed the validity of those claims. They claimed that Meadows refused to answer even the most basic questions, such as whether he was using a private cell phone number on January 6.

The chairman and co-chair of the committee said that Meadows' refusal to testify today, choosing to defy the law, will force the select committee to pursue other proceedings to enforce the subpoena.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Kinzinger said that the indictment of Bannon was "great news." Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigation. Kinzinger added that one cannot ignore Congress, saying that they are not going to be able to avoid it.

Trump on The Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump has urged his former aides to reject all requests to testify in front of Congress, according to a BBC News report. He noted that they have the right to withhold information because of executive privilege, which is a legal principle that protects many White House communications.

In addition, the former president is trying to block a trove of phone records, visitor logs, and other White House documents that the select committee is looking at for their inquiry.

U.S. President Joe Biden argued that executive privilege does not apply in the case of the Capitol riot investigation.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington is seen to hold a hearing by the end of the month to rule Trump's claims of executive privilege. It was already rejected by a lower court.

