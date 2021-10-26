Capitol riot defendant, Thomas Sibick, wrote a letter to a judge expressing his criticisms of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Sibick's letter noted that Trump "is not a leader" and should be shunned away from any political future, according to a Business Insider report.

He added that what Trump "honestly needs to do" is to go away. Sibick is accused of assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

The Capitol riot suspect also said that the January 6 insurrection was a "disgrace to our nation" that had left a scar that Trump is responsible for.

He added that he disagrees with what occurred on January 6, particularly the trauma that Fanone suffered. He described it as "unconscionable."

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Says Capitol Riot a 'Violent Attempt' by 'Extremists' and 'Terrorists' to Hold Power at All Costs

Thomas Sibick in Capitol Riot

Sibick was indicted in April in federal court related to the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol building. He is facing charges from an assault of Fanone, including obstruction of an official proceeding and abetting civil disorder, according to a WGRZ report.

Sibick was also charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds; as well as acts of physical violence in the Capitol. He also faces charges of robbery.

Court documents noted Sibick can be seen through the lens of a body camera, reaching for the officer. He can also be seen posing with an officer's shield.

Prosecutors had also presented a picture of the bulletproof vest, where a hole where the badge was placed as shown.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson released Sibick to his parents' home in Buffalo, New York, under 24-hour incarceration after hearing arguments from his lawyer and plea from Sibick's father.

Sibick's father, Dr. Eugene Sibick, is a former officer with the U.S. Navy. He publicly criticized his son's detention in September and has called him a political prisoner, according to a WUSA 9 report.

Eugene told Jackson that he would do anything to get his son home. Jackson's order was that Sibick should not watch any political television programming that could "inflame his thoughts."

Jackson said that she's trying to make sure it's a calm environment, adding that she looks forward to the compliance.

Sibick's lawyer, Stephen Brennwald, submitted reports detailing Sibick's "excellent" marks at the D.C. Jail.

A supervisor noted that Sibick was "very respectful and helpful" and was a model inmate, according to one report dated August 11.

Federal Judges Receiving Threats

A federal judge noted that colleagues have received threats presiding over the January 6 cases.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said that during a hearing on October 22, excoriated defendants continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, according to an Independent report.

Walton said that it bothers her that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence, pertaining to Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson.

The judge added that Vinson went on television on two occasions and is proud of what she did, saying she would do it again.

Walton said that they're getting all kinds of threats and hostile phone calls when they have the said cases before them.

U.S. Department of Justice noted that about 700 people have been arrested from about every state in connection to the Capitol riot.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Says He Does Not Care if People Think He's 'Satan Reincarnate' After Expressing Support On Bipartisan Probe of Capitol Riot

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Capitol riot video appears to show Thomas Sibick taking badge, radio from Officer Michael Fanone - from WUSA 9





