Octaviano Juarez-Corro, a double murder suspect on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list was arrested in Mexico last week, the bureau announced on Friday.

Juarez-Corro, who had been on the loose for 16 years, was wanted for double homicides and multiple attempted homicides in Milwaukee. He was added to the FBI list last September 8.

After receiving a tip of his whereabouts from the public, FBI Milwaukee, in conjunction with the FBI's International Operations Division, and Mexican authorities successfully located and apprehended Juarez-Corro in Zapopan, a city located in Mexico's Jalisco state, on Thursday night.

In the past 16 years, Juarez-Corro spent his time fleeing from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and "believing time and distance was on his side," according to the Special Agent in Charge, Michael Hensle.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro's Involvement in 2006 South Shore Park Shooting

In a Memorial Day picnic on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro is believed to have killed two individuals and wounded three others, including his estranged wife.

Authorities said the suspect, who is now 48, showed at the South Shore Park, on the banks of Lake Michigan, where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the holiday.

The suspect then struck up a conversation with some of the friends of his soon-to-be ex-wife. The couple, who have a kid together, are said to be in the middle of a divorce. Juarez-Corro reportedly demanded to see their three-year-old daughter at the time.

According to the bureau, after being told he wouldn't be able to see his child, he demanded five individuals drop down on their knees and begin shooting them "execution-style."

Suddenly, within split seconds, Special Agent Steve Whitecotton said it turned into a "massive shooting scenario," where five people were "ultimately struck."

His wife survived despite two bullet wounds to the chest. Two other people were injured, one of them gravely.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro is 525th Person Added In FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Octaviano Juarez-Corro was the 525th person to be added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list that was first established in 1950. The FBI had previously offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the FBI, Juarez-Corro has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree attempted intentional homicide in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. The FBI said he was also arrested on a federal warrant for evading prosecution by fleeing the country.

Michael Hensle, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Milwaukee Division, said the agency has "extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe" as he commended the tireless efforts of their partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with them.

With the capture of Juarez-Corro, Hensle noted that authorities are now "one step closer to bringing justice and closure to the victims, the victims' families and everyone that was impacted by this tragic incident."

Juarez-Corro's extradition proceedings and if he has an attorney are still unclear.

