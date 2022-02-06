The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Sunday a rescue operation after 18 people snowmobiling in Lake Erie in Ohio were trapped on a slab of ice that broke off on the frozen lake.

According to Daily Mail, the stranded snowmobilers were looking for a way back to the land after the ice slab they were standing on broke from the rest of the ice in Lake Erie.

Anchor and reporter Sia Nyorkor tweeted his concerns over the incident while updating information about the stranded people on Lake Erie.

A Twitter user with a handle @ReallyJustG tweeted that it always happens on Lake Erie, adding that it is "an unexplained phenomenon like trailer parks being magnets for tornados."

Some netizens shared fear of being trapped on ice in Lake Erie.

Coast Guard's Rescue Operation in Lake Erie at Ohio

According to authorities, the rescue operation was a success when rescuers were able to put 18 people on dry land without any injuries.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter based in Detroit was over the area of Sandusky Island when crew members noticed that the floe was adrift before 1. pm., NBC News reported.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said some of the people on the virtual island were using all-terrain vehicles in an attempt to find a path to land.

The military branch noted that the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was put into action with seven people hoisted aboard while two airboats picked up the others. One of the airboats was from Coast Guard's nearby Station Marblehead, while a good Samaritan piloted the other.

Lieutenant (junior grade) Jeremiah Schiessel of the Detroit-based Coast Guard said there is no such thing "as safe ice." However, he noted that people could mitigate their risks.

Schiessel said ice on Great Lakes is unpredictable, adding that conditions could change fast. The Coast Guard noted that none of the victims required medical attention when they arrived on land, but emergency medical services were waiting.

According to People, the National Weather Service in Cleveland had raised concerns earlier, noting that there would be increased wind speeds and gusts up to 25 mph around the lake area.

The weather service urged the public to stay off the ice on Lake Erie, adding that there is a possibility that the ice will drift away from shore.

Officials noted that the Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, with seven being saved by a good Samaritan, Cleveland19 News reported.

Preparing to Venture on Frozen Lakes

Ice with anything less than three inches should be avoided, while four inches can support activities such as ice fishing, walking, and cross-country skiing.

Meanwhile, five inches can support a snowmobile or an ATV. Eight to 12 inches is enough to support the weight of a small car, according to The Clymb.

One should also check the color of the ice. Clear, blue, or green might be thick enough to skate on. Dark ice can signify that the ice is quite thin and might be too thin for skating.

In addition, it also helps to know ice rescue techniques. People are also urged to call the emergency hotline number if one falls through the ice.

