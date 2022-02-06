Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal revealed on a recent episode of "The Big Podcast With Shaq" that when he shows up at a zoo, gorillas are intimidated and want to fight him. He even made an impromptu call to the director of Zoo Miami, who confirmed the story.

The conversation came up when Shaq was considering whether or not to let his gray hair grow out.

The Big Fella joked that if he did, he'd be a "silverback" [gorilla] instead of a "silver fox."

As a result, Shaq, a huge zoo aficionado, was able to explain how gorillas behave in his presence.

As he has been to every zoo in the world, Shaq shared that every time he visits the gorilla section, they look at him and be like, 'hey man, where your fur at?'

Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and Anthony "Spice" Adams laughed as they joined the January 27 episode of the podcast.

"For real. For real," Shaq said.

Shaq also said that the gorillas give him a "What am I doing in here and you out there?" look. He also said that the gorillas "always go crazy" when they see him.

After that, Shaq, who stands 7-foot-1 and weighs 325 pounds, phoned animal expert and Miami Zoo's communications director, Ron Magill.

The male gorillas are terrified by Shaq, according to Magill, who not only validated the story but also went a step further.

The animal expert revealed that the gorilla gets intimated and thinks that Shaq is going to take away his girls. The mammal then gets tight-lipped and tries to stand up and make himself look as big as possible, according to Magill.

But at the end of the day, said Magill, the gorilla backs off. "He knows who's boss."

Shaq then added that it is the same at every zoo, saying that "they try to break out the damn thing and try to fight me."

Shaq Gives Inside Scoop On Sideline Conversation With Westbrook

Following the episode "The Big Zookeeper" in the recent edition of Shaq's podcast, the Lakers' legend talks about his courtside conversation with Russell Westbrook after making headlines that they had a "heated argument."

During a recent Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Lakers match, Shaquille O'Neal and Russell Westbrook had an on-court exchange in which the former center gave Russ, who was playing too quickly for him, some advice.

There was a lot of speculation that they were fighting, but Shaq dispelled that notion.

Because Westbrook was running too fast on the court, the Big Diesel simply claimed that he "tried to help Westbrook pace himself."

The four-time NBA champion cleared the air once again, during a recent edition of "The Big Podcast With Shaq."

Why would Shaq start "a beef with a man who is doing his job on the court?" he asked. He went on to say that he is a fan of Russ and that they both respect each other.

He further explained that he is simply watching and figuring out the problem as he wants everybody to do well.

Shaq made sure to shut down circulating arguments online, giving props to Westbrook and explaining he's just trying to help him.

Despite the fact that the Lakers were unable to defeat the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Brodie had a great game. He finished with 35 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in the game.

