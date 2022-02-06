U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has seen more police officers' death in the line of duty since 1995. This was just noted in his first year in office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's law enforcement officers killed in action data noted that the killing of officers is also up, aside from line-of-duty deaths reaching records highs in 2020 with the start of the COVID pandemic, according to a Fox News report.

Jason Johnson, president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, said they believe it is a combination of George Floyd protests and a general feeling of a preference for less law enforcement, less prosecution, and less policing.

Johnson is also a 20-year police veteran.

A Twitter user with a handle @rising_serpent cited the rising inflation, illegal immigration, as well as supply chain issues since Biden took office.

Record inflation, crime, illegal immigration, supply chain bottlenecks, empty shelves, gas prices and now Joe Biden breaks a new record in the first year of his presidency— 73 police officers killed, most deaths since 1995.

Say it with me: Let's go Brandon https://t.co/R2Fxv9B31I — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) February 7, 2022

He then tweeted, "say it with me: Let's go Brandon."

Johnson added that law enforcement officers have essentially been marginalized and demoralized and even cast aside.

With that, he also noted that they have seen a huge jump in the homicide rate in cities across America.

READ NEXT: Jason Rivera, NYPD Cop Killed in Line of Duty, Given a Hero's Farewell at St. Patrick's Cathedral | Cop's Widow Called Out NYC DA

Police Officers' Death Under Biden Administration

The FBI database noted that 74 officers were killed intentionally while on the job in 1995, while the next highest number was 72 in 2011, according to a conservative Heartland Institute analysis.

Before the 1995 data, the last time 74 officers were intentionally killed in the line of duty was 1987, according to a New York Post report.

In 2021, 73 police officers were intentionally killed in the line of duty, which is around a 59 percent increase over 2020.

The Heartland Institute said one of the reasons for the increase in police officers' death has to do with a rise in "ambush" or unprovoked attacks on police.

In 2021, 32 officers were killed in an ambush or unprovoked attack. There were 10 in 2020 and seven in 2019.

Johnson also pinned the blame on the Biden administration's action, saying they have shown that they are not supportive of the police, according to a Daily Mail report.

Johnson said that they are going to continue to speak up not only with the rising violent crime rates but also on the number of assaults and killing of police officers until and unless they "see some leadership" in the White House and individual cities.

Biden visited New York after two NYPD officers were slain during a response to a call in Harlem last month.

The president noted that the loss of the two NYPD officials is a "loss for the nation."

Biden outlined his plan to fight gun crime, including more funding for community intervention programs, according to a USA Today report.

The NYPD officers who were slain were Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera.

A senior administration official said that the president decided to go to New York, not just the city has seen a spike in gun violence, but also because it has deployed strategies the president supports to fight gun crime.

READ MORE: Killer Dad Chris Watts Spends 36th Birthday Alone in Prison: 'He's an Outcast,' Says Source

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: MPD body camera video released of police shooting, killing of Amir Locke - from FOX 9 KMSP





