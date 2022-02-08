Kraken Music Fest announces the addition of Anberlin to the lineup and reveals the festival set times as the event garners buzz for its biggest year yet.

The show is making waves at The Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Florida on February 19. The lineup for the third annual Kraken Fest features a mix of punk rock legends and Florida staples including, The Used, Anerlin, Story Of The Year, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Evergreen Terrace, We're Wolves, and The Dev.

As Florida's first independent rock festival, Kraken Fest has quickly become a main event, with last year's festival seeing thousands of fans in attendance supporting headliner Taking Back Sunday.

READ NEXT: Austin's Pachanga Latino Music Festival 2015: Selena Tribute Band to Honor 20th Anniversary of Iconic Singer's Death

"We are stoked to have Florida's own Anberlin joining us on February 19th. Our final lineup provides such a diverse amount of bands. There really is something for everyone...we cannot wait," says festival founders Freddy Escobar and Marcelo Ferreira.

Fans are buzzing for the set time announcement as the jam-packed day of new music and nostalgic hits comes into fruition:

Doors - 2 p.m.

DEV - 2:30 p.m.

WW - 3:20 p.m.

Evergreen - 4:10 p.m.

Red Jumpsuit - 5 p.m.

Story of the Year - 6:10 p.m.

Anberlin - 7:40 p.m.

The Used - 9:15 p.m.

Florida's own We're Wolves shared their excitement for the event, stating "Words cannot begin to describe our excitement for playing this event. We grew up on all this music. It all heavily influenced our young minds, and it's crazy to see our name on the same flyer with all these giants."

Tickets for Kraken Music Festival are on sale now, at this link, with General Admission tickets starting at $54.95.

Kraken Fest is all ages and hours are from 2:00 pm to 11:00pm.

For more information on Kraken Fest, visit:

http://www.krakenmusicfest.com

https://www.facebook.com/krakenmusicfest

https://www.instagram.com/krakenmusicfest

READ MORE: Austin's Pachanga Latino Music Festival 2015 Expands to Houston & Dallas, First Round of Talent Announced