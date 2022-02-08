The involvement of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the nation's former president Jovenel Moise's assassination has once again come to light after a recording of a judge overseeing the case was obtained by CNN.

The judge said that Henry was involved in planning Moise's assassination last July that occurred in his home, according to The Hill report.

Haitian authorities said the Haitian anti-corruption official Joseph Felix was in charge of the group of mercenaries that carried out the shooting.

Investigators said that they were informed that Badio was set to have a meeting with Henry in September. He was on the run at the time.

Henry had made the deliberation to appoint himself as the prime minister when Moise was killed.

An investigator said that Henry "is at the center of everything." The investigator added that all the prime minister has done since taking over is "obstruct and f*** us over."

Judge Garry Orelien was overseeing the case until recently. He then made similar accusations in a recording from the fall of last year.

Orelien said that Henry is a prime suspect for the former president's assassination, adding that the prime minister knows it.

None of more than 40 suspects detained in light of Moise's assassination was officially charged, despite Henry's promise to bring justice.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry's Involvement

Investigators said that Henry had already met in-person with Badio twice since the assassination, according to a Miami CBS Local News report.

Undercover officers thought they found out where Badio would be-at a meeting with Henry inside his official residence in the capital.

Investigators believe that the private meeting between the two would help connect the dots. They then planned to arrest Badio once he left the house at a later date, carrying proof of the meeting in hand, which would then lead to Henry's arrest.

However, Badio never showed up in the said meeting while Henry stayed inside his residence all night and after sunrise.

Investigators learned that both Badio and Henry had been tipped off and called the meeting off.

Orelien said that many people are trying to influence the case, adding that he will not be playing "their game."

Ariel Henry as Haiti Prime Minister

Some question the legality of Henry's appointment as prime minister.

Haiti's Senate President Joseph Lambert demanded the resignation of Henry through a letter made public on Friday.

Parties, unions, the Catholic episcopate, and the video community have ignored Henry's authority and elected Steven Ivenson Benoit as the country's new prime minister on January 30, according to a Tele Sur English news report.

The Senate mandates Henry to conclude all current issues so a consensus can arise between political and social actors.

In addition, the Senate also asked the Superior Council of the Judiciary and other authorities to identify options for a return to constitutional normalcy.

