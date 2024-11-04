American singer Mariah Carey has officially announced the start of the holiday season, closing out the Halloween season and ushering in the festive period at the end of the year.

In a video where she first appears dressed as Morticia Addams, Carey is seen in a shimmering black dress, adorned with a matching necklace. She enters a spooky castle wearing a dark wig and heavy makeup and dances a tango with an actor dressed as Gomez Addams in a monochrome ballroom.

The scene takes a dramatic turn when the actor pushes her and throws a dagger, missing her by inches and striking a mirror that transforms into a painting.

As bells chime, a massive wardrobe opens to reveal a red Santa dress, signaling the countdown to Christmas. Carey flashes a knowing smile as her iconic holiday hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' begins to play. She appears seated in a reindeer-drawn sleigh, surrounded by gifts, and exclaims, "It's time!," and with that, the 'Queen of Christmas' gives her fans the green light to start prepping for holiday decorations.

The video shifts from dark tones to vibrant colors as the actor morphs from Gomez Addams into a dancing snowman, fully embracing the holiday spirit.

Sponsored by jewelry chain Kay, the video is part of Carey's ongoing collaborations to leverage the success of her Christmas music.

Recently, she had also announced the return of her Barbie collaboration, adding to her seasonal ventures.

A Complicated Christmas

However, despite the cheer in the video, this holiday season may be difficult for Carey. Her mother and older sister both passed away during the same weekend this year. Carey's relationship with her sister had been strained so much, that her sister and brother had sued her over portrayals in her memoir. Despite this "complicated" dynamic, Carey shared a close bond with her mother, Patricia, an opera singer.

They spent many Christmases together and even recorded a holiday special. Thankfully, Carey and her twins continue to uphold their holiday traditions, celebrating Christmas, promoting her music, and spreading warmth and joy to households in the U.S. and around the world.

On top of her role as the 'Queen of Christmas,' Mariah Carey has also brought her influence to the 2024 presidential elections, using her platform to encourage people to vote.