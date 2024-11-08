In Spanish

After several refusals, members of the iconic band Timbiriche-Paulina Rubio, Erik Rubin, and Benny Ibarra-reunited to spend some time together. This highly anticipated gathering surprised fans, especially given Paulina's repeated refusals to join previous band reunions.

The photo of the three founding members went viral after Erik shared it on his Instagram story. In the snapshot, the artists are seen enjoying a pleasant moment together, but the closeness between Erik and Paulina sparked memories of past romances and scandals.

Fans couldn't help but recall the notorious love triangle involving Erik, Paulina, and Alejandra Guzmán in the 1990s.

What Happened Between Erik & Paulina?

At that time, Erik was dating 'La Guzmán,' but he also became romantically involved with Paulina, despite his public relationship with Alejandra.

The affair led to a rivalry between the two women, who exchanged barbed messages through songs-Paulina's "Mío" and Alejandra's response, "Ey Güera."

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, Erik shared how the affair unfolded, admitting that he led Paulina to believe he had ended things with Alejandra to be with her.

"I went to break up with her (Alejandra), but of course, I didn't. The next morning, I told Paulina, 'It's done,'" he revealed.

Paulina's Resistance to Reuniting with Timbiriche

Despite the drama, both women have maintained friendly relations with Erik, and in 2022, they even collaborated on the "Perrísimas Tour " in the U.S., setting aside their past rivalry.

The recent reunion photo raised eyebrows due to Paulina's persistent refusal to rejoin her former bandmates.

The most recent instance was her rejection of the Timbiriche reunion tour, reportedly over financial issues. However, this isn't the first time Paulina has opted out of Timbiriche-related projects.

In 2017, she turned down a reunion tour in favor of joining the 90s Pop Tour. Sasha Sokol, a fellow Timbiriche member, understood, citing Paulina's busy schedule.

In 2022, the band celebrated its 40th anniversary without Paulina, whose absence was notable in the viral photos of the event.

In 2014, she also declined to participate in a memoir project by bandmate álix Bauer, where each member shared their experiences in the group. Paulina stated she had no interest in contributing, citing prior commitments.

While Paulina has not publicly confirmed any issues with her former bandmates, she attributes her absences to her packed schedule. This recent meetup with Benny and Erik might signal the beginning of a larger reunion between the "chica dorada" and the beloved members of Timbiriche.