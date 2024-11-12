In Spanish

Puerto Rican artist Eladio Carrión is not only a major figure in the music world, but he's also admired for the way he tells stories through the tattoos on his body.

In an interview with GQ Mexico, the 'Paz Mental' singer explained that getting tattoos is a process for him; he likes to get them while on tour, allowing him to meet different tattoo artists from around the world and keep a special memory from each country he visits with his music.

It's estimated that Carrión has around 25 tattoos, but today we're showcasing the ones that hold the most importance for him and the stories behind them.

Starting with the most visible: on each of his knuckles, there are letters that, when joined, form the phrase "S E N 2 K B R N," in honor of his studio album 'Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 1,' which features his hit 'Paz Mental.'

Another prominent tattoo on his body is the word "Humacao," which is inked between his chest and abdomen. Despite being born in Kansas City, Carrión moved to Humacao, a coastal area in Puerto Rico, at age 11 and grew up there. He speaks about this place with pride in his interviews.

On his right forearm, he has a portrait of his mother, Sol María. It's well known that the singer is very close to her. In fact, he released an album titled 'Sol María' at the beginning of this year in her honor.

Moving to his left forearm, there are several designs almost completing a sleeve, but one in particular stands out to him: a depiction of the Greek god Poseidon. He got this tattoo during his time as a professional swimmer, before fully committing to his music career. Though it's still unfinished, he plans to complete it when he returns to that country.

Each of his studio albums marks a milestone in his career, which is why he has a flower on the back of his right hand as a symbol of his album 'Sauce Boyz.' He got this tattoo in Argentina, and it's one of his favorites.

Although some of his lyrics touch on violent themes, Carrión has always said, "my only gun is the pencil." That's why, if you look closely at his left arm, you'll see an illustration of a gun with pencils coming out instead of bullets.

Those who follow Eladio closely know how much his bulldog, Kemba, means to him. So much so, that he has an exact portrait of Kemba tattooed on his left shoulder, dating back to August 2022. This tattoo commemorates his first sold-out show at the 'Choli' in Puerto Rico, where he presented his pet on stage, recreating the iconic scene of 'The Lion King' when Simba is lifted up after his birth.

