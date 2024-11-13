In Spanish

Mexican singer and actress Thalía has decided to step away from social media temporarily following the passing of her sister, Ernestina Sodi, on November 8. This news has deeply affected the entertainment world and Thalía's millions of fans, affectionately known as "ThalyFans."

Thalía shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, addressing both her fans and the public. In her words, the "Amor a la mexicana" singer expressed:

"Dear ThalyFans and everyone who has been praying for my sister and for us, thank you for the love and emotional support for my family and me. I'll be taking a break from social media for a while. I need to heal from this pain and find peace with God. To the media, thank you for your support and respect during this delicate time, and to everyone, thank you for your heartfelt condolences. Once again, thank you for always being there. I love you all."

She accompanied this message with photos of herself and her sister, adding an even more emotional touch to the announcement. Thalía's decision to pause her social media activity reflects her profound grief and the need to find a quiet space to process her loss. Her absence marks a significant change for the artist, who has maintained a strong online presence for years.

However, her temporary departure has sparked a wave of support and understanding from fans, who have shared messages of encouragement and respect for her mourning.

Another family member, Laura Zapata, also took to social media to share her sorrow. Although she hadn't always had the best relationship with Ernestina, she posted a touching message: "After the loss of my sister Ernestina, I want to express my gratitude for life and the chance to heal. Despite our differences, I have found peace and closure. I am focusing on my well-being and sharing love and positivity with those around me."



Ernestina Sodi's funeral took place on November 11 in Mexico City. Family and close friends, including Thalía, who traveled from the United States, attended the funeral at the French Pantheon, where Ernestina is presumed to be laid to rest. She was a 64 year-old writer and a journalist.