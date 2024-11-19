In Spanish

Reggaeton artist Farruko has issued a bold challenge to Anuel AA, inviting him to face off in a diss track battle. According to Farruko, Anuel often makes headlines for controversy rather than proving he has the skills to remain a leader in the genre.

In an Instagram post, Farruko, who has been very active on social media lately, sparked the clash by calling Anuel a "clown" and accusing him of being "disrespectful."

"One thing is staying relevant through controversy without delivering, and another is being low-profile, not acting like a clown, but outperforming those who are in the spotlight," Farruko began, referencing a jab Anuel had made about him.

Farruko continued his message while promoting Hi Ki, a single from his album Cvrbon Vrmor, and directly invited Anuel to "jump on a beat" for a diss track battle. Farruko claimed he would keep it respectful but still put Anuel in his place. "Since you think you're the best and love humiliating and disrespecting other artists, Mr. Tough Guy, jump on a beat and channel that fury in your own arena. I'll give you the shine you haven't earned, without disrespecting you, so you'll stop belittling and stomping on others," Farruko wrote. He also addressed the criticism he has faced regarding his supposed retirement from music to pursue a spiritual path, a topic Anuel has also mocked. "Since neither of us is 'street' anymore, and I'm a 'fake Christian,' let's settle this musically, artist to artist, little boss," Farruko concluded. The post garnered mixed reactions in the comments, including a heart emoji from Baby Rasta. Fans were divided, with Anuel's supporters dismissing Farruko as "retired," while others backed Farruko's call-out and criticized the lack of unity in reggaeton.

In recent days, Farruko has stirred controversy by highlighting the lack of unity in Puerto Rico's urban music scene. He referenced the collaboration on the track "+57," which brought together top Colombian artists like Karol G, J Balvin, Feid, and Maluma-something he claims is no longer possible on the island because "trap artists don't get along anymore."

Farruko remarked that Colombian artists have Puerto Rican musicians feeling "ajoraos" (upset) and warned that the reggaetón genre's roots in Puerto Rico could eventually be forgotten.

So far, Anuel AA has not responded to Farruko's challenge. His silence on social media is notable, with his last Instagram post dated October 27. He also refrained from commenting on Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, despite his public support and attendance at a Republican rally in Pennsylvania this past August. Instead, Anuel limited his congratulatory remarks to a post on X (formerly Twitter).