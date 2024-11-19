Member of RBD Maite Perroni sparked online discussions with recent remarks hinting at strained relationships within the group. Her comments came after she and fellow members Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann took legal action against their former manager, Guillermo Rosas.

In an interview with 'El Gordo y La Flaca,' Maite explained the importance of setting a precedent against abuse, expressing her responsibility to speak out. Fans interpreted her words as a critique of Anahí and Dulce María, who chose not to participate in the legal process.

"We're at a different stage in life— we're more mature—where everyone consciously decides what they want to do or not do, and that must be respected. Those of us who chose to move forward did so and continued with the process," the singer and actress stated.

Maite also reflected on how she, Christian, and Christopher have grown, giving them a clearer perspective on distinguishing right from wrong.

She emphasized that this new phase in her life, following the reunion tour, has made her unwilling to remain silent in the face of injustices, especially when they directly affect her career.

"These are different times," she added. "Twenty years ago, we were young, chasing a dream in a project that started as an acting job and unexpectedly became a global success. The working conditions were different back then. This time, it's not the same."

The legal dispute against Rosas, which centered on allegations of embezzlement, concluded in early October with a ruling in favor of the three artists. They proved that Rosas had taken an extra $5 million from the band's reunion tour earnings.

Anahí and Dulce María distanced themselves from the conflict. Anahí faced harsh criticism, with some fans even accusing her of complicity due to her friendship with Rosas. Dulce María broke her silence after months, stating that the issue was a matter of differing perspectives.

"We each have our own views on everything that's happened, so everyone is acting in the way they believe is best and fairest," she explained.

While none of the parties have directly addressed rumors of discord, fans speculate that the reunion tour has left the members of RBD more divided than ever.