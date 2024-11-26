En español

Just days before Thanksgiving, it appears that musician and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs will spend the holiday behind bars. While his legal team has filed a third request for bail—following two previous denials—the court has yet to issue a decision. If granted, the bail could allow him to spend the holiday dinner with his family.

According to People magazine, the Thanksgiving menu at Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) offers a variety of options. Meals are served at the usual times: 6:00 a.m. for breakfast, 11:00 a.m. for lunch, and 4:00 p.m. for dinner.

Breakfast includes fruit, cereal, and pastries. Lunch offers a choice between roasted turkey or spicy tofu, served with traditional sides like mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry and turkey gravy, and rolls. Dinner consists of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chips, whole-grain bread, and fruit.

Diddy's lawyers have renewed their request for bail, stating that if granted, the producer would reside in an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side. His most recent bail hearing was on November 22nd and the judge has yet to make a decision on whether he will be released for the holiday.

The rapper has been held in Brooklyn since September 17, after pleading not guilty to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The case has sparked widespread controversy, with several prominent figures in the entertainment industry linked to Diddy, or who attended his infamous parties, raising questions about their morals and accountability within the entertainment industry.

One of the most high-profile connections is Jennifer Lopez, who had a past romantic relationship with the rapper. Additionally, Justin Bieber's name has surfaced as a possible victim, as Diddy reportedly mentored him early in his career.

The case has shaken the entertainment world, shedding light on the abuse of power within the industry, particularly in music. For now, Diddy awaits his trial, scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025, where he will face charges including racketeering, human trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.