Mexican actress and host Galilea Montijo experienced an emotional moment on the popular show 'Hoy' when she performed a duet alongside David Bisbal. The touching lyrics and story behind the song moved her to tears.

During one of the show's favorite segments, a host performs a song by the guest artist, who listens and shares their feedback. It was Bisbal's turn this time, and Galilea was tasked with singing 'El Ruido.'

The song, written by Spanish composer Vega and featured on Bisbal's album 'Sin Mirar Atrás,' carries a deeply emotional story. Bisbal dedicated it to his daughter during the challenging time of his divorce and subsequent separation from her.

Aware of the song's backstory, Galilea became emotional while performing the song. She confessed to Bisbal that she related to it on a personal level.

"That song really tugs at my heartstrings," she admitted through tears. "He (Bisbal) sang it for his daughter when they were apart, and it reminds me of my own." Bisbal comforted her with a heartfelt embrace, affirming the song's powerful message.

"'El Ruido' is truly a painful song. It reminds us of loved ones who remain with us, but in a different way," the singer and songwriter reflected.

The Story Behind 'El Ruido'

The song was penned by Mercedes Mígel Carpio, professionally known as Vega. A standout contestant from the second season of 'Operación Triunfo,' Vega is recognized for her unique voice and distinctive musical style.

Since her rise to fame, Vega has written for notable artists such as Raphael, Pastora Soler, and Bisbal. Her collaborations with Bisbal include 'No Amanece,' 'Culpable,' and more. Bisbal has often praised Vega's talent, even inviting her to perform 'El Ruido' live with him during a concert in A Coruña.

The song has garnered over 14 million streams on Spotify and was remastered in 2024 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of 'Sin Mirar Atrás.'