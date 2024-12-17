En Español

Yelena Morera has decided to follow in her father Wisin's footsteps and launch her career as a singer. However, unlike the urban sound of the seasoned Puerto Rican artist, the 16-year-old is focusing on Christian music with the release of 'Revélate.'

In collaboration with singer-songwriter Caleb Steidel, Yelena created the song, which draws direct inspiration from the Bible verse Romans 8:16-19, referring to a Christian's identity as a child of God.

With harmonious sounds and lyrics reflecting friendship and faith, the song encourages listeners to draw inspiration from God to face daily challenges.

'Revélate' premiered live on December 14 during a local performance at Puerto Rico's Roberto Clemente Coliseum as part of the Christian event 'R24 - Somos la Revelación.'

Wisin expressed his pride and joy for Yelena's work, sharing his happiness in helping her achieve her goal.

"As a father, I feel deeply proud and happy for Yelena. Collaborating with her on this song has been a wonderful experience that God made possible," said Wisin, a member of the duo Wisin & Yandel, who also produced the track.

Yelena Morera's career will be managed under La Base Music Records, the label Wisin founded in 2021 alongside the producer duo Los Legendarios, known for hits like 'No Me Acostumbro,' 'Nota de Amor,' and 'Vacaciones.'

Yelena has also explored acting and dancing

Her first professional challenge came in 2022 when she appeared in the music video for 'Buenos Días,' a collaboration between Wisin, Los Legendarios, and Colombian singer Camilo. In the video, Yelena portrayed the sister of Evaluna Montaner's character.

Wisin publicly thanked Camilo for the collaboration and for including Yelena in the project.

"Brother, I'm so grateful to you because this video was something completely new for me, different from what I usually do, and we had such a great time. It was also a chance to make my daughter Yelena very happy," Wisin shared with Camilo on Instagram.

Yelena also made her debut as a dancer in 2022 during Wisin & Yandel's first performance at the Choliseo in Puerto Rico. She continued throughout December, performing in all four concerts by the duo known as 'El Dúo de la Historia.'