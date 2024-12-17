En español

The upcoming premiere of 'Con esa misma mirada' is full of surprises and unexpected coincidences. In this new production, Nicolás Haza, son of actors Ludwika Paleta and Plutarco Haza, takes on a role his father knows intimately.

Like Plutarco, who starred in 'Mirada de Mujer,' TV Azteca's adaptation of the same story, Nicolás is now part of this new telenovela, marking his first major role in such productions.

In a twist of fate, Nicolás will play the son of Angélica Rivera's character—the same role Plutarco played in the 1997 version.

After his success in Amazon Prime's 'Nadie nos va a extrañar,' where he starred as one of the leads, Nicolás joins the project that once catapulted his father to fame. Plutarco commented that his son's casting for the role happened "by coincidence and through auditions."

"When he told me, I thought it was incredible that, at the same age I played the same role, he's now doing it in a different era, in a series produced by Argos for Televisa and ViX," the seasoned Mexican actor and director explained.

Adding to the coincidences, Nicolás will share the screen with the iconic Angélica Rivera, marking her return to telenovelas. Rivera also has a connection to Nicolás' family, as Ludwika Paleta worked with her in 'Huracán,' which premiered in 1997—the same year Plutarco portrayed Andrés, the character now played by Nicolás.

'Mirada de Mujer' represented Plutarco's rise in Mexican television and cinema, opening doors to new projects. Similarly, while Nicolás gained early recognition from Prime Video's hit series, this new telenovela could serve as a springboard for bigger opportunities in his career.

Who is Nicolás Haza?

Born on November 11, 1999, Nicolás grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry, being the son of two prominent Mexican actors. Despite this, the 25-year-old has forged his own path, earning recognition on his own merits.

Although he was exposed to show business early on, it wasn't until 2021 that Nicolás launched his music career, releasing singles like 'Tranze,' 'No te dolió,' 'Flying High,' 'Odisea,' and 'Vuelta al mundo.' His urban music style garnered attention, allowing him to establish himself as a singer-songwriter.

In 2022, Nicolás made his acting debut in the telenovela 'Los ricos también lloran,' playing the younger version of protagonist Luis Alberto, portrayed by Sebastián Rulli. His acting career quickly gained momentum.

By 2023, he starred in MAX's 'Te quiero y me duele' and co-starred with his mother Ludwika in 'Después,' earning nominations at the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

However, 2024 proved to be Nicolás' breakout year. He played Alex, a central character in the Amazon Prime series 'Nadie nos va a extrañar,' where he explores his identity while managing a homework-selling business with friends. That same year, Nicolás continued his music journey, releasing songs like 'Fuego<3,' 'Contradicción,' 'Complicado,' and 'Vanidosa.'

Now, with his casting in the role that brought his father fame, in one of Mexico's most anticipated productions for 2025, it's clear Nicolás Haza's star is shining brighter than ever.