Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny has put an end to speculation about his next project. He announced a new studio album titled 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' (I Should've Taken More Photos), which, based on its teaser video, is filled with nostalgia.

The announcement came just a day after the release of the first teaser for 'Happy Gilmore 2,' Bad Bunny's upcoming movie with one of his idols, Adam Sandler, and NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

According to the artist, 'DeBÍ TIRAR MáS FOTOS' will be released on January 6 and offers a reflective look at his life and relationship with Puerto Rico. The album, already available for pre-order on Spotify, features 17 tracks.

Bad Bunny gets nostalgic

The album teaser features acclaimed Puerto Rican director, poet, and filmmaker Jacobo Morales, who reflects on his regret for not taking more photos to showcase Puerto Rico's beauty.

Shortly before the album's announcement, Bad Bunny dropped a visualizer of his next track, 'PIToRRO DE COCO', a melancholic Christmas song named after a traditional Puerto Rican liquor.

A nostalgic holiday track

'PIToRRO DE COCO' is the second track on the album, following 'El CLúB', an explosive genre-blending single that combines reggaeton, Puerto Rican plena, and electronic music.

In this latest release, Benito Antonio "Bad Bunny" Martínez Ocasio taps into Puerto Rico's folkloric holiday rhythms to deliver an emotional track many fans speculate about his ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

The pair rang in 2024 on a Caribbean island with mutual friends, including Hailey and Justin Bieber.

The lyrics of 'PIToRRO DE COCO' translate to:

"They kissed you at midnight, but it wasn't me

A year ago, I was there—yes, I was there

A year ago, your first hug was just for me

You had me on cloud nine, and then I fell—

Fell, fell, and now not even a call, not a single message."

Based on the released tracks and teaser video, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' marks Bad Bunny's evolution into adulthood. Unlike 'Un Verano Sin Ti', which captured his youth, and 'Nadie Sabe Lo Qué Va A Pasar Mañana', a farewell to his 20s, this album offers a deeper examination of his life.

After all, Benito turned 30 this past March, and this album appears to be a new chapter for the global star.