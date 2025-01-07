En español

Good looks often run in the family, and Luis Miguel's nephew is proof of that. Since his youth, the 'Sol de México' has been considered one of the most handsome men in Latin America, and it seems his family is following in his footsteps.

Pierre Alexander Basteri, the 13-year-old son of Luis Miguel's brother, the Mexican businessman Alejandro Basteri, recently shared his first photo of 2025 on social media. The picture quickly went viral due to his striking resemblance to his famous uncle.

In the Instagram post he rang in the new year with, Pierre sported dark sunglasses reminiscent of Luis Miguel's iconic style and a casual beach outfit, simply captioning it: "2025" with celebratory emojis.

Fans were quick to react to the picture, with the post going viral with fan's amazement at his resemblance to both Luis Miguel and his father.

Comments poured in, including: "Beauty runs in the family. So handsome and talented!"; "What's inherited can't be stolen."; "Happy New Year, gorgeous Pierre. Greetings from Argentina!"; "A hug to you and your uncle Luis Miguel."; "You're growing up so fast—looking more like Luis Miguel every day."; "Handsome boy! Happy holidays!"

Taking a different path than his uncle

Despite the resemblance and admiration, it seems that Pierre has no interest in following his uncle's footsteps in music. Instead, he's determined to pursue a soccer career, with dreams of playing for the legendary Spanish club Real Madrid.

Pierre is already working toward his goal. He currently trains with Key Biscayne SC Official, a top-level pre-academy youth soccer club affiliated with the Florida Youth Soccer Association (FYSA) and US Club Soccer.

Pierre has also played for Mexico's Rayados de Monterrey academy and spends summers in Spain attending Real Madrid's training camps.

His Instagram posts showcase his love for soccer and admiration for stars like Real Madrid alum Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

With his athletic talent and training, as well as his father's and uncle's support, Pierre Alexander could achieve his dream sooner than expected and we will keep you updated at each step.