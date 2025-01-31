En español

The wave of deportations ordered by Donald Trump's administration in the United States is primarily affecting Latinos. This has sparked backlash on social media against celebrities who supported the his presidential campaign. One of the most criticized is Grupo Frontera, a Texas-based band known for its success in regional Mexican music.

Read more: Mexican Corridos Tumbados Take Center Stage at Paris Fashion Week with Fuerza Regida

The group, consisting of Adelaido Solís III ("Payo"), Juan Javier Cantú, Julián Peña, Alberto Acosta, Carlos Guerrero, and Brian Ortega, has remained silent amid what could be one of the biggest controversies in their three-year career. Their social media accounts have ignored the issue entirely.

For instance, their only Instagram post since last week was a video collaboration with Alejandro Sanz for Spotify, where they discussed things that make them feel good, promoting their latest release, 'Hoy No Me Siento Bien,' a reel about the emotions their songs evoke.

Artists like Residente, Selena Gomez, Lupillo Rivera, Becky G, Chiquis, and even Ángela Aguilar have spoken out against the deportations, and fans have taken notice of who is saying what. Many are now questioning those who remain silent and are also revisiting past endorsements of Trump, harshly criticizing those who supported him.

Among the most scrutinized are reggaeton artists Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, as well as TV hosts Lili Estefan and Myrka Dellanos. However, no one has received as much backlash as Grupo Frontera.

Grupo Frontera's cancellation

The controversy erupted after a viral video showed the grandmother of one of the band members celebrating Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

This sparked a wave of outrage, particularly among Mexican fans.

Group members have remained silent amid what could be one of the biggest controversies in their three-year career. Critics accuse the group of betraying their core audience and many are calling for their cancellation.

Messages on social media include: "Make music in English now," "Never come back to Mexico," "Latinos are the ones who listen to your music, and you've let us down," "This kind of betrayal comes at a high price," and "We should cancel them all."

While most of the band members were born in Texas, they maintain strong ties to Mexico.

Grupo Frontera has built a solid career in regional Mexican music, particularly in the norteño genre, which boasts a massive following in both Mexico and the U.S. Their breakthrough hit, 'No Se Va,' was recorded in collaboration with the Colombian band Morat.

ENSTARZ ¡Latino! reached out to the group's publicist for comment, but as of this publication, no response has been received.