Renowned Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar has announced that he will not attend the 39th Goya Awards, considered the Spanish Oscars, set for Saturday, February 8, in Granada, Spain, due to a domestic accident, said his team.

Sources close to the director confirm that while his condition is not serious and remains under control, it will prevent him from being present on a night that could be pivotal for his career. His latest film, 'The Room Next Door,' is nominated in 10 categories.

What happened?

In recent years, Almodóvar has faced several health challenges that have impacted his personal and professional life. One of the most significant is chronic tinnitus, a hearing disorder he has openly discussed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tinnitus presents as a persistent ringing or buzzing sound in the ears without an external source, which can be highly disruptive—especially for a filmmaker whose work is deeply tied to sound.

However, this condition is not the reason for his absence at the 2025 Goya Awards. As reported by ABC España, Almodóvar recently suffered a domestic incident. While not severe, the incident has made it impossible for him to attend. Further details remain undisclosed, but his absence will undoubtedly be felt at an event where his presence is always highly anticipated.

Multiple nominations

'The Room Next Door,' Almodóvar's first English-language film, has earned nominations in major categories, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Lead actresses Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton are both up for Best Actress.

However, neither Moore nor Swinton will attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts.

The film is also recognized in key technical categories such as Best Original Score, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound, and Makeup & Hairstyling. With 10 nominations, it is the fourth most-nominated film at this year's Goya Awards.

Almodóvar is not the only major figure missing from the event. Actress Penélope Cruz, who was confirmed as one of the ceremony's main presenters, has canceled her appearance due to illness.

Penélope Cruz no podrá asistir a la gala de los #Goya2025 al encontrarse con gripe. La actriz siente "no poder estar presente en una noche tan especial para el cine español. Tenía muchas ganas de viajar a Granada para reencontrarme con mis compañeros y celebrar sus trabajos". pic.twitter.com/msM2CNkPSx — Premios Goya (@PremiosGoya) February 6, 2025

The 'Emilia Pérez' scandal

Additionally, actress Karla Sofía Gascón has opted out of attending, citing concerns over tensions surrounding her controversial social media posts, which have sparked debate during the awards season for her film 'Emilia Pérez.'

Despite these absences, the 39th Goya Awards promise to be a memorable night for Spanish cinema.

Hosted by actresses Leonor Watling and Maribel Verdú, the event will pay tribute to industry legends, including Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, who will receive the Honorary Goya, and American actor Richard Gere, honored with the International Goya Award.