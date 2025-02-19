En español

Following the unexpected passing of Paquita la del Barrio, only her manager and nephew, Francisco Torres, and her grandson, Demian, had spoken publicly about it. Now, one of her three children, Javier Gerardo Viveros, has found the strength to discuss his mother and the tributes planned in her honor.

Representing his siblings Martha Elena Martínez Viveros and Iván Miguel Viveros, Javier appeared in public alongside his son Demian and his nephews.

Javier acknowledged her strong character while emphasizing that she always respected her family.

"She was like any mom, with a sandal in hand—normal. A typical Mexican mother. Dominant, yes. It may have seemed like a matriarchy, but despite her personality and public image, she was very respectful of the male figure in the house," he told Mexican media, including reporters from 'El Gordo y La Flaca.'

He also responded to a question about how the family viewed the word "inútil" (useless), a term Paquita frequently used.

"We grew up around her business, the restaurant. We started working there, watching her performances, so we got used to 'inútil.' It stopped being an insult or an offense; it became a joke," he said with a laugh.

A tribute to Paquita la del Barrio

Javier Gerardo announced that the family has scheduled a public memorial service so fans can say goodbye to the 'Rata de dos patas' singer.

"I lost Francisca Viveros, but Paquita la del Barrio remains her legacy... A mass has been scheduled for tomorrow at noon at the Alto Lucero church, open to the public for those who wish to pay their respects. Later, the Alto Lucero municipality will present a recognition in her honor," he stated.

Additionally, the family plans to travel to Mexico City for a tribute at Casa Paquita or Palacio de Bellas Artes.

What will happen to Paquita la del Barrio's ashes?

During the press conference Javier Gerardo explained the family's plans for his mother's remains, noting that they have not yet decided to keep them at home.

"Keeping ashes at home isn't something we've considered yet. I'm neither for nor against it, but in her case, it seems best to find a special place where people can visit her," he concluded.

Paquita la del Barrio passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 77 in Xalapa, Mexico, but her music and legacy will live on in the hearts of her fans.