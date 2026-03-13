Federal investigators have expanded their efforts in the mysterious disappearance of 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie, with agents reportedly canvassing properties in the neighbourhood where she was last seen. Authorities have also spoken to nearby residents as they pursue leads in the case that has drawn national attention.

Law enforcement activity in the Catalina Foothills has extended beyond Guthrie's property, with federal agents seen asking neighbours about potential clues relating to her disappearance. According to local reports, FBI personnel have been going door‑to‑door and searching nearby properties as part of the ongoing investigation.

Unusual Sightings at Neighbourhood

One neighbour in the quiet suburb said she had spoken to the FBI about unusual sightings in the area weeks before Guthrie vanished. Aldine Meister told NewsNation she saw a man lingering on their street around 11 January, roughly three weeks prior to the disappearance. She described him as wearing ordinary clothes and appearing out of place, noting he 'really took a long look' at the area before moving on.

'I'm getting ready in the morning, and I saw him out there, so I couldn't make out his face,' Meister said. 'He was in kind of street clothes, not shoes that you'd walk in, and he had a baseball hat really low, and he was kind of hunched over, and he was kind of looking around, and he just didn't fit,' she added.

'He wasn't going terribly quickly like a normal person who's getting exercise. He was kind of going slowly, and when he walked by this street...'

While authorities have not confirmed any link between the sighting and Guthrie's disappearance, the neighbour's tip illustrates the breadth of leads being explored by investigators.

Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Disappearance

The timeline of Guthrie's disappearance has been pieced together through multiple reports. She was last seen on the night of 31 January after being dropped off at her home by her son‑in‑law, Tommaso Cioni. She did not attend her scheduled church service the following morning, prompting family concern and a subsequent missing‑person report.

Investigators have treated her absence as far more than a routine missing‑person case. Early police statements indicated that evidence recovered from the home, including blood at or near the entrance, suggested a crime had occurred within the residence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department in the inquiry due to the suspicious nature of the circumstances and Guthrie's status as a vulnerable adult. At her age, she requires daily medication and has limited mobility, making the search urgent.

Internet Outage and Other Leads Under Scrutiny

In addition to canvassing properties, federal investigators have questioned neighbours about a reported internet outage on the night Guthrie disappeared, which may have disrupted surveillance footage.

Several residents reported that their Ring camera footage was unavailable during the critical hours around her disappearance, leading authorities to investigate the possibility of a deliberate disruption.

Investigators have also sought security footage from neighbourhood cameras dating back to early January, seeking any unusual activity leading up to the night Guthrie went missing. These efforts aim to identify vehicles or individuals that may be connected to the case.

Reward Offers and Public Appeals

The Guthrie family and law enforcement have issued several public appeals for help, urging anyone with information to come forward. A combined reward has been offered for tips leading to Guthrie's recovery or the identification of a suspect.

Savannah Guthrie, who briefly stepped away from her role on the Today show to focus on her family's search, has expressed her hope and resilience publicly. Members of the broadcast community, including US television host Carson Daly, have offered support and praised her strength amid the ongoing ordeal.

No Suspects Named as Investigation Continues

Despite weeks of investigations, no suspects have been publicly named. Authorities have analysed multiple pieces of potential evidence, including DNA from a glove found near Guthrie's home that does not match any known person linked to her.

Law enforcement officials have also been careful not to disclose specific details about individuals questioned or properties searched, underscoring that the probe remains active and fluid.

Community Reaction and the Search for Answers

The involvement of the FBI and the expanding search area have heightened local interest and concern. Residents in Guthrie's neighbourhood have described a normally quiet and peaceful community now transformed by law enforcement activity.

As the inquiry enters its sixth week, authorities continue to canvass areas surrounding Guthrie's home and follow up on tips from the public. The search remains focused not only on discovering what happened on the night she disappeared but also on uncovering where she might be now.

Despite the numerous leads and evidence reviewed, officials have not indicated when or if a major breakthrough might occur. For now, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies are pursuing every avenue available in the hopes of locating the missing elderly woman and bringing clarity to an unresolved and deeply troubling case.

Originally published on IBTimes UK