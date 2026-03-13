Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, who has been warning Republicans about losing ground with Latinos as a result of policies implemented during the Trump administration, could be at risk of losing her seat, according to a new report.

Punchbowl News detailed that while Salazar is still favored to win reelection, having taken the last election by 20 points, the top Democrats seeking to unseat her claim she has failed to protect constituents from Trump's deportation push.

They are Robin Peguero, a former prosecutor, and Eliott Rodriguez, a longtime TV anchor. "Salazar needs to speak up if she really means what she's saying about being a champion of immigrants," Rodriguez told the outlet. He added that his Cuban roots mean Salazar can't accuse him of "being a communist, which is her normal playbook."

Speaking to the outlet, Salazar acknowledged that her constituency is upset about current immigration policies. "The problem comes when we are deporting those who do not have a criminal record," she said. "My constituents don't like this because those people are contributing to the construction, hospitality, agricultural, health care sectors."

Salazar has been vocal about the impact that mass deportations will have on Latinos' support for the Republican party. She said in late January that members of the demographic are leaving the party in droves and the party must "reverse course" to address the matter.

In a social media publication, Salazar said she "warned about this months ago, before the headlines caught up."

I warned about this months ago, before the headlines caught up.



Today we are watching it unfold in real time.



Hispanics are leaving the GOP in large numbers, and pretending otherwise won’t fix it.



As Republicans, we must reverse course and act now. https://t.co/ndSPtNj8aX — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) January 28, 2026

"Today we are watching it unfold in real time. Hispanics are leaving the GOP in large numbers, and pretending otherwise won't fix it. As Republicans, we must reverse course and act now," she added.

A January poll showed Trump's approval rating among Latinos has plunged 23 points since the beginning of his term. CNN data analyst Harry Enten analyzed the figures in a recent show, saying the collapse happened with a speed he has "rarely" seen before.

"I'll just say there has been a massive backlash against the president of the United States among Latino voters," he added. Elsewhere in the analysis, Enten said the administration's immigration crackdown played a large role in the drop, noting that the demographic was split on Trump's deportation plans at the beginning of the second term, but the number is now at -34 points.

"You rarely ever see a 35-point decline over a year, but it is happening with Trump among Latinos on his deportation program," he noted. "'No, no, no,' is what the Latino community is saying."

Originally published on Latin Times