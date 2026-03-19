The White House has registered the domain aliens.gov on the US federal government's official registry, fuelling wild speculation that President Donald Trump is gearing up to expose long-hidden UFO secrets. Picked up by online trackers on Wednesday, the move comes mere weeks after Trump's public pledge to declassify top-secret files on extraterrestrials and unidentified aerial phenomena.

Trump dropped that bombshell on his platform last month, directing Pete Hegseth and other agencies to scour archives for anything tied to 'alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).' He framed it as a response to surging public curiosity, sparked in part by ex-President Barack Obama's off-the-cuff podcast remarks hinting at alien existence, though Obama quickly walked it back, insisting he'd seen no evidence during his tenure. Right now, aliens.gov is a blank slate, no content in sight, but its federal booking screams intent. White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly dodged questions with a cheeky 'stay tuned' and an alien emoji, leaving the world hanging.

White House's Bold Grab for Aliens.gov Domain

Sceptics might dismiss this as bureaucratic housekeeping – the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency often snaps up .gov domains to block squatters. Yet the timing feels too pointed, landing amid Trump's vow to rip open the veil on cosmic mysteries. Hegseth, when cornered by reporters, played it coy but committed. 'We've got our people working on it right now. I don't want to oversell how much time it will take, right? We're digging in,' he said, promising full compliance with the president's order. Asked if he buys into otherworldly visitors, the secretary shrugged: 'We'll see. I get to do the review and find out along with all of you.' That's hardly a denial, and in Washington, silence often whispers volumes.

🚨 NEW: The U.S. Government secretly registers the aliens​.gov domain name. pic.twitter.com/rtWX7QXcQ6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2026

The frenzy has gripped UFO enthusiasts worldwide, from online forums to late-night airwaves. Trump's post alone racked up millions of views, blending his flair for drama with a nod to the unexplained. Critics like Republican congressman Thomas Massie smell a diversion tactic, timed suspiciously after Epstein file chatter – 'the ultimate weapon of mass distraction,' he quipped on X. Fair point; Trump's history of showmanship invites doubt. Still, if aliens.gov launches as a 'one-stop hub' for disclosures, as some insiders whisper, it could dwarf the Pentagon's existing AARO site.

UFO Whistleblowers Push for Aliens.gov Revelations

Then there's Christopher Mellon, the ex-Pentagon intelligence bigwig whose words pack real weight. Chatting with the New York Post, he teased a treasure trove of withheld visuals: 'We have satellite imagery of craft that sure don't look like anything that we have built or constructed.' He spotlighted F-18 gun-camera footage and forward-looking infrared radar clips, declassified in 2018 but mysteriously benched from public eyes. 'I know there are because I've seen some of them. And there's no rational reason that I can think of why those videos are being withheld,' Mellon insisted.​

Mellon's not some fringe voice; he served under Clinton and Bush, privy to the black-budget world where UFO probes simmer. His claims echo decades of pilot sightings and radar blips that the Pentagon once laughed off. A 2024 study combed reports back to 1945 and found zilch on ET tech – but insiders like Mellon argue that's the official line, not the full story. With Trump wielding declassification powers, pressure mounts. Will aliens.gov host those jaw-dropping clips? Or is it just another tease in America's endless UFO soap opera?​

🚨Pentagon insiders are fueling new UFO debates 👀



Former defense official😱 Christopher Mellon claims the U.S. has satellite images of mysterious aerial crafts that “don’t look like anything we’ve built.”



With disclosure efforts linked to Donald Trump gaining momentum,… pic.twitter.com/3qrz86VLgM — 3I/ATLAS updates (@Defence12543) March 19, 2026

The domain grab has Brits buzzing too, given our own MoD files released years back – grainy photos, no saucers. Trump's push feels like a transatlantic jolt, daring allies to match his openness. Hegseth's team toils away, but timelines blur; expect delays amid red tape and classification fights. One thing's clear: if even a sliver of Mellon's hoard surfaces, it'll shatter the mundane skies we know. For now, refresh aliens.gov at your peril – the truth, or a masterclass in hype, lurks.

Originally published on IBTimes UK