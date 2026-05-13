SEOUL — In the fiercely competitive world of K-pop girl groups, BLACKPINK and TWICE remain the two dominant forces heading into mid-2026, with BLACKPINK reclaiming momentum through a blockbuster comeback while TWICE sets attendance records on the road. The eternal debate — which group reigns supreme globally — shows BLACKPINK holding a slight edge in overall metrics, though TWICE's dedicated fanbase and live draw keep the race compelling.

BLACKPINK, under YG Entertainment, made a triumphant return in early 2026 with their third mini-album DEADLINE. The release shattered first-day sales records for a K-pop girl group, moving over 1.46 million copies worldwide on day one and surpassing 1.77 million in the first week. The title track "JUMP" and follow-up "GO" dominated global charts, with "GO" claiming No. 1 on YouTube's global weekly chart and strong Spotify performance.

As of mid-May 2026, BLACKPINK leads as the most-streamed K-pop girl group on Spotify for the year, surpassing 800 million streams and becoming the first female act to hit that milestone in 2026. The group boasts approximately 23 million monthly listeners, with a massive catalog advantage from hits like those on DEADLINE. Their world tour supporting the album spans major stadiums across 16 cities and 33 shows, building on the success of the record-breaking Born Pink tour that drew over 1.8-2.1 million fans previously.

Brand reputation rankings reinforce BLACKPINK's position. In January and February 2026 analyses, they consistently ranked No. 1 or No. 2 among girl groups, ahead of TWICE. Their global digital artist rank remains in the top five, driven by international appeal, solo successes from Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, and massive YouTube presence.

TWICE, from JYP Entertainment, counters with consistency and unmatched touring strength. Their This Is For world tour shattered records in 2026, drawing an estimated 550,000 fans across the North American leg alone — the highest attendance for a K-pop girl group in the region. The tour expanded to Europe and Japan, with three shows at Tokyo National Stadium pulling 240,000 attendees. Overall, TWICE has demonstrated robust ticket power, often outpacing newer acts in live revenue and scale.

Streaming-wise, TWICE trails BLACKPINK slightly in 2026 but remains competitive, reaching 600-700 million Spotify streams early in the year and ranking as the second-most streamed girl group in several periods. Their album This Is For performed strongly in the U.S., becoming one of the top-selling K-pop girl group releases there. TWICE also leads in longevity metrics, with extended charting on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Fanbases tell a nuanced story. BLINKs benefit from BLACKPINK's broader casual recognition and solo stardom, which boosts group visibility. ONCEs pride themselves on loyalty and organized support, fueling TWICE's touring success. Social media debates rage, with some arguing TWICE has gained ground in the U.S. and Japan through consistent releases, while BLACKPINK dominates overall global searches, brand deals and cultural impact.

Album sales favor BLACKPINK in headline moments, but TWICE excels in cumulative physical and digital units over time. TWICE has moved millions in Japan and maintains strong domestic support. BLACKPINK's DEADLINE era not only set sales benchmarks but also revived their dominance in digital points on charts like Circle.

Global metrics highlight BLACKPINK's lead. They boast higher YouTube subscribers and views, stronger Google Trends in many regions, and more universal name recognition. Solo activities amplify this: Lisa and Jennie frequently trend worldwide. TWICE, however, shines in dedicated markets like North America for live events and maintains a wholesome, approachable image that resonates with multi-generational fans.

Industry observers note both groups benefit from the post-BTS K-pop boom. BLACKPINK's four-year hiatus before DEADLINE built anticipation that paid off massively, while TWICE's steady output prevented any dip in relevance. Newer acts like IVE and LE SSERAFIM challenge them in brand rankings, but the veterans hold the top spots in cumulative influence.

Touring revenue underscores live power. TWICE's 2026 North American success sets benchmarks, yet BLACKPINK's stadium-scale ambitions position them for even larger grosses when fully deployed. Both groups excel where newer acts struggle — translating streams into ticket sales and sustained careers.

Social sentiment and polls often split along generational lines. Older fans lean BLACKPINK for pioneering global breakthroughs; younger ones appreciate TWICE's relatability. Fan-voted rankings frequently place BLACKPINK higher overall, though TWICE wins in specific territories.

Looking ahead, BLACKPINK's momentum from DEADLINE and the ongoing tour likely solidifies their position as the more popular group globally in 2026. Their blend of massive digital impact, brand power and star quality gives a broader reach. TWICE, however, proves unmatched consistency and fan connection, particularly in live settings, ensuring they remain a powerhouse.

The rivalry elevates both. BLACKPINK sets records in sales and virality; TWICE in attendance and loyalty. Neither shows signs of fading, with potential for joint or competitive dominance in the years ahead. For now, BLACKPINK holds the slight global edge, but TWICE's resilience makes the contest far from over.

As K-pop matures, these two groups exemplify different paths to success: explosive global phenomena versus steadfast, fan-driven empires. Fans win either way, enjoying high-quality music, spectacular performances and the thrill of the ongoing debate.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au