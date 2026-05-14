A mountain crowned by a towering statue of Jesus Christ has become the latest front in President Donald Trump's border enforcement campaign, setting off a legal confrontation between the federal government and the Catholic Church over one of the most spiritually significant sites along the US-Mexico border.

Federal authorities are attempting to seize 14 acres of land near Mount Cristo Rey, a historic pilgrimage destination straddling the border region of New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico. The land acquisition is part of a larger expansion of border infrastructure that includes fencing, patrol roads, surveillance systems, and vehicle barriers, according to court filings from the Department of Homeland Security.

But church leaders say the project threatens far more than terrain.

The Diocese of Las Cruces argues the federal plan would permanently alter a sacred religious space that has drawn worshippers for generations, transforming a site of devotion into what it described in court documents as a "symbol of division."

Perched high above the borderlands, Mount Cristo Rey is home to a 29-foot limestone monument of Christ completed in 1940 by Mexican American laborers from Smeltertown, a now-disappeared community once tied to the region's copper industry. Each year, tens of thousands of pilgrims travel to the mountain for the Feast of Christ the King, with many making the steep climb barefoot or carrying wooden crosses as acts of faith.

Now, the same route traveled by worshippers could soon sit beside steel barriers and federal surveillance systems.

Customs and Border Protection officials say they first tried to purchase the land voluntarily before initiating eminent domain proceedings. The government reportedly valued the property at just over $183,000.

Church attorneys responded aggressively, warning that the seizure raises constitutional concerns involving religious liberty protections under both the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

"The erection of a border wall through or along this holy site could irreparably damage its religious and cultural sanctity," the diocese said in legal filings submitted May 8.

The case is rapidly becoming more than a local land dispute.

It arrives during growing tensions between the Trump administration and the Catholic Church over immigration policy. Donald Trump has continued pressing for expanded border enforcement measures during his second term, while Pope Leo XIII has repeatedly urged governments to treat migrants with dignity and compassion.

Supporters of the administration argue the expansion is necessary despite the site's religious significance. Federal officials have pointed to sharp declines in migrant encounters in the El Paso sector while insisting additional infrastructure is still needed to secure vulnerable stretches of the border.

Critics counter that the falling crossing numbers actually undermine the urgency behind the seizure.

Representative Veronica Escobar, whose district includes El Paso, condemned the plan and accused the administration of disregarding the cultural and spiritual importance of the mountain.

"Mt. Cristo Rey's cultural and religious significance is central to our region. Seizing this community asset in order to build a border wall is consistent with the Trump administration's blatant disregard for what communities like ours value. There are a number of other ways to provide border security. Instead, the Trump administration prefers to destroy this sacred site. I support the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces in their opposition to the federal government's actions to degrade a site so significant to our shared identity, and I have reached out to my New Mexico colleagues so we can collaborate on ways to save this site," she said in a statement.

The dispute is also drawing attention from legal scholars who believe the case could influence future battles over religious freedom and federal land seizures. George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin noted that the church's legal strategy may help shape how courts interpret religious liberty protections when sacred spaces collide with government infrastructure projects.

Originally published on Latin Times