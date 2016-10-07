Oscar 2017 Predictions: TIFF Selection '3000 Nights' Selected by Jordan to Compete for Best Foreign Language Film

Jordan has submitted "3000 Nights" to represent the country at the Oscars.

Directed by Mai Masri, the film tells the story of a young Palestinian school teacher who gives birth to her son in an Israeli prison where she fights to protect him, survive and maintain hope. The movie made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and later traveled all over the world to some of the most prestigious festivals including London, Stockholm, Seattle, Munich and Valladolid.

The selection marks the third time the country submits to the Oscars. The first time came in 2008 with the film "Captain Abu Raed" and last year the country submitted "Theeb." "Theeb" premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was released by Film Movement before getting nominated for the Oscar.

Jordan could get nominated again with "3000 Nights" as it marks one of the strongest selections to come from the Middle East. Other strong contenders from the region include "El Clasico" and "The Salesman."

Every year numerous countries submit films to the Academy to compete for the Foreign language film award. Among the films competing this year include "The Distinguished Citizen," "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3. On Jan. 17 the Academy will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films and on Jan. 24 nominations will be announced. The winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.