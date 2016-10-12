Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Jay Haas is the second-most established PGA Tour Champions victor

First Posted: Oct 12, 2016 07:50 AM EDT
The US Team captain Jay Hass speaks during a press conference ahead of the 2015 Presidents Cup at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, west of Seoul, on October 6, 2015.

The US Team captain Jay Hass speaks during a press conference ahead of the 2015 Presidents Cup at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, west of Seoul, on October 6, 2015.

Recently, Scott McCarron arranged a wedding and got hitched on the PGA Tour Champions. What's more, this previous weekend, a wedded couple impacted the world forever together on the senior circuit. Indeed, kind of.

Jay Haas won the Toshiba Classic on Sunday with his significant other Jan on the pack. At 62 years, 10 months and seven days, Haas is the second-most seasoned victor in the visit's history. Just Mike Fetchick, who won the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational on his 63rd birthday, was a more established champ, as reported by Golfdigest.

Haas has had a strong profession on the PGA Tour, winning nine times somewhere around 1978 and 1993. He had a resurgence in 2003 when he completed in the main 30 on the cash list surprisingly since 1995 and made the United States Presidents Cup group. The next year he was one of Hal Sutton's two commander's picks for the Ryder Cup and showed up on that occasion.

Haas was qualified to play in Champions Tour occasions from the begin of the 2004 season and he lost to Hale Irwin by one stroke at the Senior PGA Championship in his first appearance at that level. He was still highlighted in the main 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his 50th birthday.

Haas really held a five-shot lead heading into the last round, yet just shot 70 on Sunday to get into a playoff with Bart Bryant. He won with a birdie on the principal opening of a sudden passing playoff.

It was Haas' first win in almost two years and simply his second win in over four years. Haas has 18 PGA Tour Champions titles and nine PGA Tour titles on his resume, as reported by PGATour.

He was additionally the triumphant chief finally year's Presidents Cup. Haas appreciated a pleasant family minute there also when his child Bill earned the glass securing point.

Bill will tee it up in the current week's Safeway Open, however, for the present, father - and mother - have family gloating rights.

 

 

