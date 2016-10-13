Oscar 2017 Predictions: Thailand Submits 'Karma' To Represent at the Oscars

"Karma" has been selected to represent Thailand at the Oscars.

The movie was directed by Kanittha Kwanyu and premiered in Thailand in October. The movie represents the latest horror film to be submitted for the foreign language film category. The UK submitted "Under the Shadow," another acclaimed horror film.

However, like "Under the Shadow," "Karma" will face fierce competition as the Academy does not have an affinity for genre fare. Last year "Goodnight Mommy" failed to generate buzz within the Academy. The movie was a critical darling and scored a huge box office for a foreign film.

Thailand began submitting to the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Science in 1984 but has yet to obtain a nomination. Last year "How to Win at Checkers (Every Time)" was submitted by the country. The film made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival where it scored rave reviews. It later went on to play at the Torino LGBT, Toronto LGBT and Hong Kong Film Festivals.

Thailand will compete against 84 other films this year and will face fierce competition from some of the most acclaimed festival films. Among the films competing this year include "The Salesman," "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

Recent winners include "Son of Saul," "Ida," "The Great Beauty" and 'In a Better World."

The Academy is slated to announce the complete list of film eligible for the award this month and on Jan. 17 it will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films. On Jan. 24 nominations will be announced winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.