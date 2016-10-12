Oscar 2017 Predictions: Will DIFF selection 'I am Nojoom, age 10 and Divorced' get Yemen its First Oscar Nomination?

Yemen has submitted "I Am Nojoom, Age 10 and Divorced" to represent the country at the Oscars. The film represents the first time the country submits for the Foreign Language Category.

The movie, directed by Khadija al-Salami, tells the story of ten year old Yemenite girl who asks a judge in Sana'a to grant her a divorce from a horrible marriage, after she was married away.

The film made its world premiere at the Dubai International Film Festival and went on to win the award for Best Fiction Film. It later went on to play at the HOF International and BUFF Film festival.

While this is the first time that Yemen submits to the Academy, it has a big chance of getting nominated. The Academy likes to recognize countries submitting for the first time. A recent example was Mauritania as it was nominated in 2015 for its first submission "Timbuktu."

Every year numerous countries submit films to the Academy to compete for the Foreign Language film award. Among the films competing this year include "The Idol" "The Salesman," "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

Recent winners include "Son of Saul," "Ida," "The Great Beauty" and 'A Separation."

The Academy is slated to announce the complete list of film eligible for the award this month and on Jan. 17 it will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films. On Jan. 24 nominations will be announced winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.