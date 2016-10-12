Oscar 2017 Predictions: 'About Us' Will represent Costa Rica at the Oscars

"About Us" will represent Costa Rica at the Academy Awards in hopes of obtaining the country's first Oscar nomination.

Directed by Hernan Jimenez, the film tells the story of Diego, a hopeless romantic desperately trying to salvage his relationship with girlfriend Sofía. As a result he plans a beach getaway to propose and clear the air.

The movie represents the fifth time the country submits to the Oscars and the first time Jimenez represents the country. "About Us" premiered in Panama first before opening in theaters in Costa Rica in May.

Costa Rica's history with the Academy has been short as it only began submitting in 2005 with the film "Caribe." However, the country has yet to make the January shortlist and has also not submitted consistently.

Last year the country submitted "Presos" by Esteban Ramirez. The movie premiered at the Malaga Spanish Film Festival but never took off with the Academy.

Every year numerous countries submit films to the Academy to compete for the Foreign Language film award. Among the films competing this year include "The Salesman," "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

Recent winners include "Son of Saul," "Ida," "The Great Beauty" and 'In a Better World."

The Academy is slated to announce the complete list of film eligible for the award this month and on Jan. 17 it will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films. On Jan. 24 nominations will be announced winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.