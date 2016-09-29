Oscar 2017 Predictions: Will TIFF selection 'Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass' get Vietnam its second Oscar nomination?

"Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass" has been selected to represent Vietnam at the Academy Awards.

The film, directed by Victor Wu, tells the story of the lives of villagers in a small Vietnamese village. The movie premiered at the London Film Festival as well as at the TIFF Kids International Film Festival in Toronto. Last year, it received the "Features Films of 2015" at the Silk Road International Film Festival and also premiered at the London Film Festival.

The movie was a strong box office hit in Vietnam and was picked up by Fortissmo Films for international sales.

Advertisement

"Yellows Flowers on the Green Grass" marks the twelfth film Vietnam submits to the Academy awards. The country began in 1993 and was nominated for its first submission "The Scent of Green Papaya." That film won the camera d'or award at the Cannes Film Festival and also scored nominations at the Cesar awards.

Last year the country submitted "Jackpot" but it never received enough buzz and therefore did not make the shortlist.

Vietnam has a strong contender this year particularly since it is a family and feel good movie. However, it must get through the competition such as"Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Belgium's "The Ardennes," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3. On Jan. 17 the Academy will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films and on Jan. 24 nominations will be announced. The winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.