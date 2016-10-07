Oscar 2017 Predictions: Can Kazakhstan surprise Academy Voters with Historical drama 'Amanat?'

Kazakhstan has submitted Satybaldy Narymbetov's "Amanat" to compete for the Best Foreign Language film prize at the Oscars.

The film tells the story of three periods in Kazakh history. The film links mid 19th century struggles against the Russians to two 20th century episodes. The film has not screened internationally but it screened at Kazakhstan's annual international film festival, Eurasia.

Kazakhstan has been submitting since 1992 and has since obtained one oscar nomination. In 2007 "Mongol" scored a nomination and became the first film from a Central Asian country to do so. The film was later released by PictureHouse.

In 2009 the country surprised pundits when "Kelin' made the January shortlist. The little known film impressed the Academy as it topped other films that were considered front-runners. However, it did not get nominated.

Last year the country submitted "Stranger." The movie made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Every year numerous countries submit films to the Academy to compete for the Foreign Language film award. Among the films competing this year include "The Salesman," "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

Recent winners include "Son of Saul," "Ida," "The Great Beauty" and 'In a Better World."

The Academy is slated to announce the complete list of film eligible for the award this month and on Jan. 17 it will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films. On Jan. 24 nominations will be announced and the winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.