Ancient Humans Eat More Vegetables Than Meat, Researchers Said

When people hear about Neolithic-hunters gatherers, what do they usually have in mind? People with fewer clothes wandered around forests and hunted animals and grilled the meat over a fire? The fact shows otherwise.

A research showed that ancient humans ate more vegetables, grains, and fruits than meat 10,000 years ago. Really? It was found out after analyzing chemicals found in 110 ceramic pieces in the Libyan Sahara Desert, a region that was once a moist savannah with, herd animals, lakes and lush plant life.

Ars Technica said researchers excavated the ancient pottery at two l sites: Takarkori rock shelter and Uan Afuda cave, which were occupied infrequently between 8200-6400 BCE. Both places were inhabited shortly after the invention of heat-proof pottery in Africa 10,000 years ago. While in Asia, ceramic was made 4,000 years earlier.

Advertisement

Remains in these places indicated that ancient human beings discovered a new cooking technique people are implementing in a modern day.

How did researchers know that those potteries were mostly used for cooking vegetables? 54 percent of the residues left in the pots were dominated by plant sources, and the remainder had the mixture of animal and plant-based products or purely animal fats, as published on Nature Plants.

Neolithic-hunters gatherers seemed to discover a cooking technique that was never imagined before. They used those pots for storing grains, processing, and cooking. Furthermore, they managed to make syrups and bread using those remains.

Early cooking took lots of time. According to Rana Özbal, archeologist of Koc University who didn't join the study, Neolithic cooks put hot stones into pots to warm their food. In addition, they used heat-resistant earthenwares as their kitchen materials.

Advertisement

Eating more vegetables, which is considered a new healthy lifestyle, is not a new thing as it was started more than ten thousand years ago in Uan Afuda.